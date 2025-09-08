Nick Blaemire's SOON Will Open Off-Broadway This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nick Blaemire's apocalyptic chamber musical Soon will premiere Off-Broadway in October 2025 at the East Village Basement, an intimate venue located at 321 East 9th Street in Manhattan. It will be the first musical produced in the downtown space, in a two-week limited run from October 29th to November 9th.



Will Blum will direct. The cast includes Ava Delaney in her New York debut as Charlie, Nicholas Podany (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Jonah, Mike Millan (Huzzah!, Buyer and Cellar) as Steven and Mylinda Hull (Gypsy, The Connector) as Adrienne. Music Direction and Orchestrations are by Wiley Deweese (Girl from the North Country, Lightning Thief).



Soon follows twentysomething Charlie, who has taken to the couch to face the end of the world. As her loved ones encourage her to get out and make the most of the little time left, Charlie chooses to watch TV and eat peanut butter. But she can only avoid the apocalypse for so long, before she's forced to look at her own role in her self-imposed solitude...



The Washington Post called Soon, "[A] blend of sophistication and something that feels handmade — not remotely formulaic or mechanical. Blaemire isn't afraid to write about something as simple as peanut butter, but his songs rough up the edges with perplexed sidetracks and anxious syncopations; there are intriguing layers of complexity."



"I love big stories in small containers, and Soon is a prime example of that," said Nick Blaemire, who wrote the book, music and lyrics. "A musical about an East Village apartment that takes place in a real East Village apartment is the kind of unique theatergoing experience I crave as an audience member, so to have found the perfect space to pull it off is a miracle. And to tell a story that speaks to the times we're living through in an indirect but hopefully resonant way makes this opportunity all the more exciting."

The creative team will include lighting and scenic design by Chris Bowser (Ghost Quartet, Three Houses), costume design by Gina Ruiz (F*ck 7th Grade), props design by Oona F.I.B, associate music director and copyist Dylan Kaufman and production stage manager Sarah L. Adams. Key art is by Mark McGillivray (Anora).

Soon is produced by Tricia Small.

