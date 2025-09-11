MEXODUS at the Minetta Lane Theatre to Offer $38 Tickets Through Rush Policy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Audible Theater is collaborating with TodayTix to offer $38 mobile rush tickets for the New York City premiere of Mexodus beginning at 9am each performance day. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively through the TodayTix app.

Mexodus is the critically acclaimed new musical written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson and directed by David Mendizábal, now in performances at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. With an official opening on Thursday, September 18, Mexodus has been extended through Saturday, October 18.

Mexodus will also be recorded and released as an Audible Original at a later date, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

You know the story of the Underground Railroad that ran North—but this show takes you on the path that ran South, revealing the untold journey of thousands who escaped slavery by crossing the Rio Grande into Mexico. Called “thrilling” by The Washington Post and “genius in motion” by the San Francisco Chronicle, this groundbreaking theatrical experience follows a freedom seeker and an unlikely ally as they forge a remarkable bond that transcends borders.