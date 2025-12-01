SIX THE MUSICAL To Return To Australia In 2026

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The international smash-hit phenomenon SIX the Musical will make its royal return to Australia in 2026, with seasons confirmed at Melbourne's Comedy Theatre from July 2026, Theatre Royal Sydney from October 2026 and QPAC's Playhouse Theatre in Brisbane from January 2027.

While continuing to reign on global stages, SIX is preparing its return to Australia, delivering a fresh opportunity for fans — and newcomers — to experience the show's irresistible blend of history, humour, and high-octane pop.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr will turn up the mics remixing five hundred years of history into an 80-minute electrifying pop-concert musical that has become a global cultural phenomenon.

“We are thrilled to be bringing the smash-hit musical SIX back to Australia in 2026!

We couldn't ignore the roar of the Queendom — SIX has become a cultural force here, and there is incredible demand from fans who want to keep reliving the magic.

Since we first brought SIX to Australian shores, this trailblazing pop-concert musical has broken records and played to packed houses, also earning widespread critical acclaim for its electrifying performances, witty storytelling, and empowering celebration of the six Tudor queens who rewrite their history on their own terms.

Australian audiences have embraced the Queens with such passion and enthusiasm, and we can't wait to share this next chapter of the show's journey with them.”, says Louise Withers on behalf of the producers.

SIX tells the extraordinary story of the six wives of King Henry VIII who step out of the shadow of their infamous husband and reclaim their own narratives. Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, this modern pop-inspired musical brings these historical figures to life, portraying them as fierce and influential pop stars in their own right.

With its innovative and empowering take on history, and redefining of the modern musical, SIX has amassed a huge global community of all ages experiencing this fresh, clever, uplifting and intoxicating show.

SIX is the winner of 38 major international awards, including two Tony Awards and a Grammy nomination. The soundtrack has amassed over 5.2 billion streams, the production attracts more than 3.5 million fans annually, and the show has now played in over 15 countries, proving the Queens' reign is far from over.

Since its debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2017, SIX has received widespread critical acclaim, leaving audiences enthralled by its infectious energy, catchy tunes, and empowering message. It swiftly moved to the West End and Broadway and continued to garner international recognition with productions in Australia, Canada, the United States, Europe and South Korea, Singapore, the Philippines, Japan and China.

In January 2026, Australian audiences will also have the opportunity to head to cinema screens to see SIX the Musical Live!, filmed live at London's Vaudeville Theatre starring the original West End cast of SIX. The UK cinema release earlier this year broke the record for the highest opening day figure in the UK for a stage to big-screen musical film EVER. Australian audiences will be the first to see the film outside of the UK & Ireland for a limited time only at select cinemas from January 8.

What sets SIX apart is its ability to resonate with diverse audiences and breathe new life into historical storytelling. With its cleverly crafted lyrics and contemporary sound, the musical effortlessly bridges the gap between the past and the present, appealing to both theatre enthusiasts and those new to the genre. It has become a cultural touchstone, inspiring fans to embrace their own strength and celebrate the triumphs and struggles of these remarkable women.

Moreover, SIX has made a significant impact in the digital realm, creating a vibrant online community of devoted fans, lovingly referred to as the ‘Queendom'. Its infectious songs and empowering themes have sparked viral trends on platforms like TikTok and YouTube, with fans passionately sharing their love for the show through fan art, cover performances, and heartfelt and passionate discussions.

Created by a brilliant original creative team - SIX the Musical has book, lyrics and music by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. It is directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and choregraphed by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. Set Design is by Emma Bailey, Costume Design is by Gabriella Slade, Lighting Design is by Tim Deiling and Sound Design is by Paul Gatehouse. The Orchestrator is Tom Curran and Musical Supervisor is Joe Beighton.

Australian Cast & Creatives to be announced.

MELBOURNE – COMEDY THEATRE – FROM JULY 2026

TICKETS ON SALE DECEMBER 15TH

SYDNEY –THEATRE ROYAL SYDNEY – FROM OCTOBER 2026

BRISBANE – PLAYHOUSE THEATRE, QPAC – FROM JANUARY 2027