Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More to Star in QUEENS at MTC

Manhattan Theatre Club has revealed the cast for their Off-Broadway production of Queens. From Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok comes an epic drama about hunting for the American Dream, finding family, and facing the ghosts you left behind. In an illegal basement apartment in Queens, multiple generations of immigrant women fight to launch a new life. But when a young Ukrainian woman comes searching for the mother who abandoned her years ago, she forces a reckoning with the impossible choices the women made to survive. Directed by Trip Cullman (We Had a World and Choir Boy at MTC), Queens chronicles the strivers who sacrificed whole worlds for the chance at something remarkable.



Majok’s newly imagined version of Queens will begin performances on Tuesday, October 14, 2025 and open Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at NY City Center Stage (i).



Queens will feature Brooke Bloom (Off-Broadway: You Got Older; Film: She’s Lost Control), Emmy Award nominee Anna Chlumsky (Broadway: You Can’t Take It With You; TV: “Veep,” “Smoke,” “Inventing Anna,”), Sharlene Cruz (Off-Broadway: Martyna Majok’s Sanctuary City; TV: “In the Summers,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Flatbush Misdemeanors”), Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland (Broadway: Reasons to be Pretty; Off-Broadway: Pre-Existing Condition; TV: “Sneaky Pete,” “Y: The Last Man,” “The Umbrella Academy”), Tony Award nominee Julia Lester (Broadway: Into the Woods; TV: “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”), Nadine Malouf (Off-Broadway: Grief Motel, A Bright Room Called Day; Film: American Insurrection), Andrea Syglowski (Off-Broadway: Brooklyn Laundry at MTC, Amerikin; TV: “Evil,” “New Amsterdam,” “Blue Bloods,” ), and Nicole Villamil (Broadway: Network; Off-Broadway: Wolf Play, Merry Me; TV: “New Amsterdam,” “The Last O.G.”).



Martyna Majok returns to MTC following the Broadway premiere of her Pulitzer Prize-winning play Cost of Living, which was Tony-nominated for Best Play in 2023. MTC also produced the New York premiere of Cost of Living at NY City Center in 2017. Her other credits include Sanctuary City and Ironbound. This newly imagined version of Queens was commissioned by The Hermitage Greenfield Prize and co-commissioned by The Almeida Theatre and Manhattan Theatre Club through the Edgerton Foundation New Play commission program.



Trip Cullman directed MTC’s critically acclaimed world premiere of Joshua Harmon’s We Had a World last season, and previously directed the MTC productions of Choir Boy and Murder Ballad. His other credits include the Broadway productions of Cult of Love, The Rose Tattoo, Lobby Hero, Six Degrees of Separation, and Significant Other, among others.

