Jeb Brown Will Play the Title Role in BEAU THE MUSICAL

Tony Award nominee Jeb Brown will join the cast of Beau The Musical when it moves uptown to Out of the Box Theatrics’ new home at St. Luke’s Theatre. Brown, who received a 2025 Tony Award nomination earlier this year for his performance as the Bandleader in Broadway’s Dead Outlaw, will take on the title role of Beau, opposite Matt Rodin, who reprises his performance as Ace Baker.

The production will begin performances on Monday, October 13, 2025 and opens Monday, October 27, 2025. General on sale starts today, September 3 at 10:00 AM.

Brown is a veteran of 10 Broadway shows in a career spanning over 50 years, starting with his performance as a child in the 1974 production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, with Elizabeth Ashley and Keir Dullea. His credits also include Aida, I’m Not Rappaport, Grease, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, among others. He has been involved with Beau The Musical throughout its development, including appearing on the world premiere recording from Sony Masterworks Broadway.

Beau the Musical is conceived and written by Douglas Lyons (Broadway: Chicken & Biscuits, Off-Broadway: Table 17, TV: “Fraggle Rock”), with music by Ethan D. Pakchar (Film: the Emmy-nominated short film, “Morning Joy”) and Douglas Lyons, and lyrics by Douglas Lyons. The production is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (Broadway: Spamalot, Bright Star, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella; Regional: Regency Girls).

Set in Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee, Beau the Musical features eight actor-musicians telling the story of Ace Baker (Matt Rodin) – a young queer singer-songwriter whose life is forever changed when he discovers his deceased grandfather, Beau (Jeb Brown), is actually still alive. Family secrets unravel as Ace rushes to make up for lost time with a man who changed his life by putting a guitar in his hand.

Additional casting and creative team will be announced soon.

The world premiere of Beau The Musical was presented earlier this summer in Greenwich Village at Theatre 154, currently operated by Out of the Box Theatrics. After opening to rave reviews, the run was extended by popular demand. Last month, it was announced that Out of the Box Theatrics would relocate to a new permanent home at St. Luke’s Theatre on West 46th Street, which created an opportunity for Beau The Musical to have an extended life in the midtown theatre district.

Beau the Musical was developed through readings at The Directors Company, The Musical Theatre Factory, Roundabout Theatre Company’s Oscar Hammerstein Festival at The Bucks County Playhouse, and Lincoln Center’s Broadway Songbook Series.