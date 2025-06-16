Matthew Broderick, Bianca del Rio & More to Star in TARTUFFE at NYTW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York Theatre Workshop has revealed the full cast for the world premiere of a new version of Molière’s classic comedy Tartuffe, in a new version by Tony Award nominee and NYTW Usual Suspect Lucas Hnath (Red Speedo, Dana H.) and directed Obie Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Sarah Benson (Teeth). Tartuffe will begin performances at New York Theatre Workshop in Late Fall 2025.



The cast of Tartuffe will include Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick (Plaza Suite) as Tartuffe, Emmy Award winner David Cross (“Arrested Development”) as Orgon, Obie Award winner Emily Davis (Is This A Room) as Mariane, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Bianca Del Rio as Mme Pernelle, Tony Award nominee Amber Gray (Hadestown) as Elmire, Obie Award winner Ryan Haddad (Dark Disabled Stories) as Damis, Tony Award winner Francis Jue (Yellow Face) as Cleante, Tony Award winner Lisa Kron (Fun Home) as Dorine, and Emmy Award nominee Ike Ufomadu (“Ziwe”) as Valére.

Tartuffe is in our house. We’ve got to get him out. Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath (Red Speedo, Dana H.) and Obie Award winner Sarah Benson (Teeth) conspire to bring us a razor-sharp reinvention of Molière’s iconoclastic comedy in a mad-dash production full of ferocious wit, outrageous design, and downright buffoonery.



Tartuffe will feature scenic design by the Tony Award-nominated design collective dots (Oh, Mary!), costume design by Tony Award nominee Enver Chakartash (I Love You So Much I Could Die), lighting design by Obie Award winner Stacey Derosier (Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole), and sound design by Henry Hewes Award nominee Peter Mills Weiss (The Headlands). Kasson Marroquin (Wet Brain) will serve as Production Stage Manager.

