The Cherry Lane Theatre to Reopen With Natalie Palamides' WEER

The Cherry Lane Theatre, the historic Off-Broadway venue in New York City, will officially reopen this September, with Natalie Palamides' Weer. The solo performance will run from September 20 through October 19.

It's reopening lineup will feature theater, film, comedy, and music events. As BroadwayWorld reported in 2023, the theatre was purchased by the film studio A24.

The launch will kick off with a week of "Red Door Reopening" events from September 8-14, including the newly announced Sundays with Sofia, a series of film screenings hosted by celebrated director Sofia Coppola. The inaugural edition will be a showing of Adrian Lyne's Foxes, screening on September 14, followed by a block party.

Last month, it was also announced that a new dining experience will be available upon the theaters' reopening, now confirmed to be called Wild Cherry. The venue will include a lobby restaurant and bar, run by the team behind Frenchette, Le Rock, and most recently, Le Veau D’Or.

The Cherry Lane Theatre has been around since 1923, and has been home to mainstage productions and its award-winning Mentor Project, which for 20 years has paired emerging writers with established playwrights in the development, rehearsal and fully-staged production of their work.