Neil LaBute's AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL and More Set for Greenwich Theatre Spring/Summer 2026 Season

Greenwich Theatre has unveiled its Spring Summer 2026 season featuring the UK premiere of Neil LaBute's America The Beautiful, a vivid new Romeo and Juliet, The Little Mermaid, and the 2026 Greenwich Theatre Pantomime.

Then, for summer 2026, we launch a new summer Shakespeare tradition for south east London with a sparkling, theatrical, musical take on Romeo & Juliet, bringing the greatest love story of them all to Greenwich, full of heartbreak, love, and theatrical magic. Our family summer show is set to be a new version of The Little Mermaid by panto favourite Anthony Spargo, winner of the Best Panto Script award at the British Pantomime Awards earlier this year. Transporting audiences beneath the waves, the show follows our heroine as, driven by curiosity, she finds herself forced into a terrible deal with the Sea Witch and learns just what it means to trade her voice for a chance to walk on land.

Spring/Summer Season

AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL

Written by Neil LaBute

30 March–4 April

Tickets: https://greenwichtheatre.org.uk/events/america-the-beautiful/

In this sensational UK premiere from the writer of In The Company Of Men and The Shape Of Things comes a collection of savage short plays offering a uniquely skewed view of life and relationships in the modern world. Written over the past decade for the LaBute New Theater Festival in the US, these shorts are brought together for the first time for a strictly limited run. Presented by special arrangement with THE GERSH AGENCY.

ROMEO AND JULIET

26 June to 2 August 2026

Follow the star-crossed lovers in this sparkling summer production of Romeo and Juliet, as they battle against the will of their families to be together, and see how “two houses, both alike in dignity” can bring about heart-breaking tragedy through intolerance and distrust. This spellbinding revival of the greatest love story of them all is brought to life in a production filled with music, love, and theatrical magic.

THE LITTLE MERMAID

Adapted by Anthony Spargo

7–23 August 2026



This brand new adaptation, created by Greenwich favourite Anthony Spargo, brings audiences beneath the waves for a colourful and joyful retelling of the classic tale. Filled with show-stopping music, playful characters, and a reimagined underwater kingdom, it is the perfect summer theatre treat for families.

GREENWICH THEATRE PANTO 2026

Runs November 2026 to January 2027



Following the theatre's award-winning success with recent pantomimes, the 2026 show is on sale earlier than ever. Expect big laughs, bold storytelling, spectacular costumes, and festive fun for the whole family.

Visiting Companies and Fundraising Events

An Audience with Arthur Smith

12 January 2026

A night of stories, comedy, and chaos from a national comedy legend. All proceeds support the theatre's community and outreach work.

19 January 2026

An intimate evening with one of Britain’s most celebrated actors, reflecting on his remarkable life and career. Proceeds support the theatre's charitable activity.

Flashbang!

27–31 January 2026

“Flashbang” is a critically acclaimed, award-nominated rollercoaster ride through the ties that bind five best mates and what happens to those friends when that world is blown apart. Transferring to Greenwich from the Lion & Unicorn Theatre. Off West End Nominations: Best Performance Ensemble & Best Sound Design (2024).

Our Little Hour

Thursday 5 February 2026

This powerful musical play tells the story of one of Spurs' greatest heroes, Walter Tull, whose pioneering career as a footballer and trailblazing role as the first Black British Army officer to lead white troops in battle has inspired generations. Show Racism the Red Card is delighted to announce that international sporting stars Ledley King (Spurs and England footballer) and Chris Lewis (International Cricketer of the Year 1992) will join a post-show discussion on Thursday 5 February.

There’s A Snake In My School!

Saturday 27 & Sunday 29 March 2026

Based on the bestselling book by David Walliams

The 2026 Greenwich Children's Theatre Festival opens with this vibrant and hilarious adaptation filled with lively characters, colourful staging, and a delightfully cheeky sense of humour. More family shows will be announced soon as the festival expands its programme.

Emerging Artists Programme 2026

Monthly Scratch Night returns.

Greenwich Theatre Artist Network continues year-round.

Programming submissions for 2026 now open.

The Greenwich Theatre Artist Network continues to run year round, offering artists a free space to connect, share resources, and access guidance from the theatre team. The theatre's popular monthly Scratch Night also returns, giving artists the chance to test new ideas in front of a supportive audience. In addition, Greenwich Theatre is now inviting visiting emerging companies to submit their work for programming opportunities in 2026, opening the door to new collaborations and bold new voices across the year.