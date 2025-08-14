Complete Cast Set for TORERA at WP Theater Off-Broadway

Torera Off-Broadway, will star Jorge Cordova (“Black Mirror,” “FBI: Most Wanted”) as Don Rafael, Christian Jesús Galvis as Dancer, Jacqueline Guillén (The Equalizer, “Orange Is the New Black”) as Elena María Ramírez, Elena Hurst (Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992) as Pastora, Jared Machado (Buena Vista Social Club at ATC) as Tanok, and Andrea Soto as Dancer.



“After years of developing Torera, we’re thrilled to be bringing its Off-Broadway premiere to life in New York City.” says writer Monet Hurst-Mendoza and director and choreographer Tatiana Pandiani. “It’s a play that initially felt impossible on the page—but that impossibility became a gift. Torera demands athletic, kinetic storytelling, and we’ve found the perfect cast of actors and dancers to realize a version of this story that can only exist on stage.”



Torera is written by WP Theater Playwrights Lab alum, Monet Hurst-Mendoza ("Law and Order: SVU"), directed and choreographed by Tatiana Pandiani (Someone Spectacular, AZUL), both making their Off-Broadway debuts.



Elena María Ramírez was born to be a torera, but it’s a rare feat for a woman in México's bullfighting scene. In order to enter the ring, she must defy society, her family, and legendary torero Don Rafael Cárdenas. Torera is a dynamic, epic family drama that swirls with the action, stakes, and the intrigue of the bullfighting ring.



Set Design for Torera is by Emmie Finckel, Costume Design is by Rodrigo Muñoz, Lighting Design is by Yuki Nakase Link, Sound Design and Composition is by G Clausen, the Co-Movement and Intimacy Coordinators are Carter Gill and Skye Bronfenbrenner, Bullfighting Consultant is Rodrigo Ortiz, the Production Stage Manager is Alexis Nalbandian, and Assistant Stage Manager is Laura Pilar Gutierrez. Casting is done by Kelly Gillespie CSA, the Lead Prop Master/Fabricator will be RED Kadetsky, and the Associate Prop Master/Fabricator by Frank Barret.



This limited run at WP Theater is produced in partnership with The Sol Project, Long Wharf Theatre, and Latinx Playwrights Circle.



Torera runs from September 20 through October 19 of this year, with an official opening night on October 5 at WP Theater.