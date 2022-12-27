Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards; TBA Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Standings - 12/27/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Trinity Colvon - SWEET CHEEKS - Sweet cheeks 32%

Grace Fahrney - CHRISTMAS WITH LAURA INGALLS - TBA Theatre, Inc. 31%

Wayne Mitchell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre, Inc. 25%

Shane Mitchell - 13 TALES OF TERROR - TBA Theatre, Inc. 12%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Sari Phillips - ROCKY HORROR - Mad Myrna’s 36%

Kristin Mumm - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre 24%

Ashlyn McCubrey - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 20%

Megan Bladow - HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre 13%

Candice Jewel - GREASE - Clear Space Theatre 3%

Devon Frieder - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Shondelle Graulich - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Shondelle Graulich - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Clear Space Theatre 0



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brigette Hofmann - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre, Inc. 25%

Brigette Hofmann - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol 20%

Megan Bladow Addis - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre, Inc. 10%

Naomi Tayman - STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre 7%

Anna Cometa - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre 7%

Erin Mitchell - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 6%

Giselle Nisonger - CHRISTMAS WITH LAURA INGALLS - TBA Theatre 6%

Brighton Coggins - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 5%

Giselle Nisonger - SILHOUETTES - TBA Theatre 5%

Christopher Decker - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre 3%

Ginny Lindberg - HAPPY CHRISTMAS, JEEVES - Anchorage Community Theatre 2%

Erin Dagon Mitchell - SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre, Inc. 1%

Brigette Hofmann - MEDEA - TBA Theatre 1%

Lorraine Leavel - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Space Theatre 1%

Christopher Decker - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Clear Space Theatre 0



Best Direction Of A Musical

Megan Bladow - HELLO DOLLY! - TBA Theatre 33%

Warren Weinstein - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre 20%

David Block - IN THE HEIGHTS - SoBroSol 17%

Justin Stewart - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 15%

Shane Mitchell - DEATH VALLEY HALLOWEEN HOE DOWN - TBA Theatre 8%

Dan Afallo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol Productions 3%

David Button - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Clear Space Theatre 3%

David Button - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Clear Space Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Thomas Pietsch - BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Porductions 25%

Erin Mitchell - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 24%

Warren Weinstein - FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Cyrano’s Theater 14%

MaryAlice Larmi - STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre 9%

Erin Mitchell - SILHOUETTES - TBA Theatre 9%

Justin Stewart - THE MOUSETRAP - Grace Christian School Drama Department 6%

Jana Lage - HAPPY CHRISTMAS, JEEVES - Anchorage Community Theatre 5%

Justin Stewart - THE MAGICIAN'S NEPHEW - Grace Christian School Drama Department 4%

Shane Mitchell - MEDEA - TBA Theatre 4%

James Fitzsimmons - OTHER DESERT CITIES - Clear Space Theatre 0



Best Ensemble Performance

HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre 23%

BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions 23%

ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre 14%

WOMEN OF ROCK - Anchorage Cabarets 14%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 6%

THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 6%

SILHOUTTES - TBA Theatre 4%

STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre 3%

FIRESIDE TALES - TBA Theatre 1%

HAPPY CHRISTMAS, JEEVES - Anchorage Community Theatre 1%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre 1%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Clear Space Theatre 1%

VICTOR/VICTORIA - Clear Space Theatre 1%

SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dean Brady - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre 24%

Damien Salvo - HOLLY DOLLY - TBA Theatre 18%

Frank Hardy - SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS/A CHRISTMAS CAROL/CHRISTMAS WITH LAURA INGALLS - TBA Theatre, Inc. 12%

Frank Hardy - GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre 11%

Frank Hardy - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 11%

Dean Brady - STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre 8%

Frank Hardy - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 5%

Brendan Smith - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Clear Space Theatre 5%

Frank Hardy - SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre 5%

Dean Brady - HAPPY CHRISTMAS, JEEVES - Anchorage Community Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Glenn Roose - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre, Inc. 31%

Kyle Lindsey - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre 26%

Steven Alvarez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol 26%

Annika Merkel - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 12%

Melanie Bradley - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Clear Space Theatre 3%

Jerry Birl - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre 2%



Best Musical

ROCKY HORROR - Mad Myrna’s 28%

HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre 24%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol 17%

ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre 15%

THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 7%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Clear Space Theatre 5%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre 2%

DEATH VALLEY'S HALLOWEEN HOEDOWN - TBA Theatre 2%

VICTOR/VICTORIA - Clear Space Theatre 1%

FIRESRIDE TALES - TBA Theatre 0



Best New Play Or Musical

BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions 30%

GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre 17%

STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre 15%

THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 11%

SILHOUETTES - TBA Theatre 9%

GWENDOLYN AND THE GOBLINS - TBA Theatre 4%

PRINCESS WILLIOW - TBA Theatre 4%

SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre 4%

DEATH VALLEY'S HALLOWEEN HOEDOWN - TBA Theatre, Inc. 3%

HAPPY CHRISTMAS, JEEVES - Anchorage Community Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Erin Mitchell - HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre 20%

Logan Burt - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theater 14%

Allison Haines - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre 11%

Regina Welch - ROCKY HORROR SHOW-JANET - Mad Myrna’s 10%

Chris Mendoza - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol 9%

Abigail Smith-Hernadez - ROCKY HORROR - Mad Myrna’s 9%

Trinity Colvin - IN THE HEIGHTS - In the heights 9%

Cameron Morrison - ROCKY HORROR - Mad Myrna’s 6%

Brendan King - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 5%

Shane Mitchell - HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre 3%

Todd Baer - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre, Inc. 3%

Christopher Decker - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Julia Sturla - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Clear Space Theatre 1%

Erin Bobby - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Clear Space Theatre 0%

Christopher Decker - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre 0



Best Performer In A Play

Wayne Mitchell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre 20%

Shayla Teague - BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions 18%

Felcia Skye - BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions 13%

Connor Klebs - STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre 11%

Grace Fahrney - CHRISTMAS WITH LAURA INGALLS - TBA Theatre 10%

Morgan Mitchell - FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Cyrano’s Theater 9%

David Haynes - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre, Inc. 5%

Alyeska Romero - THE MOUSETRAP - Grace Christian School Drama Department 4%

Dana Mitchell - GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre 4%

Bill Cotton - BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions 3%

Kaichen McRae - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 2%

Gina LaFemme - HAPPY CHRISTMAS, JEEVES - Anchorage Community Theatre 2%

Zach Landis - THE MAGICIAN'S NEPHEW - Grace Christian School Drama Department 2%

Kevin Keith - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 1%

Katy Ryckman - BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions 1%

Jacon Mitchell - GWENDOLYN AND THE GOBLINS - TBA Theatre 0

Meg Kelly - OTHER DESERT CITIES - Clear Space Theatre 0

Erin Bobby - OTHER DESERT CITIES - Clear Space Theatre 0

Dan Carney - OTHER DESERT CITIES - Clear Space Theatre 0



Best Play

BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions 30%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 18%

FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Cyrano’s Theater 14%

STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre 12%

GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre 6%

SILHOUETTES - TBA Theatre 6%

PRINCESS WILLOW - TBA Theatre 5%

HAPPY CHRISTMAS, JEEVES - Anchorage Community Theatre 3%

THE MAGICIAN'S NEPHEW - Grace Christian School Drama Department 2%

THE MOUSETRAP - Grace Christian School Drama Department 2%

SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - TBa Theatre 1%

OTHER DESERT CITIES - Clear Space Theatre 0



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rachel Androski - HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre 36%

Joe King - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 14%

Frank Bebey - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 13%

Brian Saylor - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre 9%

Brian Saylor - STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre 7%

Wayne Mitchell - GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre 7%

Brian Saylor - HAPPY CHRISTMAS, JEEVES - Anchorage Community Theatre 5%

Megan Bladow Addis - SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS/CHRISTMAS WITH LAURA INGALLS/A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre, Inc. 5%

Wayne Mitchell - PRINCESS WILLOW - TBA Theatre 3%

Megan Bladow - SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lucy Peckham - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre, Inc. 50%

Seth Eggelston - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 21%

Tracy Simmons - GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre 15%

Seth Eggleston - SILHOUETTES - TBA Theatre 13%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Shaylyn Goard - HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre 17%

Zaide Manzano - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol 13%

Wayne Mitchell - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre 12%

Kendra Arciniega - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol 9%

Amey Krantz - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre 7%

Irelia Mcknight - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol 6%

Lindsay Lamar - HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre 6%

Seth Eggelston - HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre 5%

Nancy Caudill - DEATH VALLEY'S HALLOWEEN HOEDOWN - TBA Theatre 4%

Brick MacClarence - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 4%

Alexandra Lopez - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Space Theatre 3%

Mercedes Arciniega - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol 3%

Andrea Cerna - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre, Inc. 3%

Reed Walton - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 3%

Sarah Kay - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Scott Rhode - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alicia Knight - BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions 28%

Seth Eggleston - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre, Inc. 12%

Emma Weaver - STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre 9%

Shane Mitchell - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 9%

Aaron Bell - GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre 7%

Jessica Faust - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 6%

Marrin Eighinger - HAPPY CHRISTMAS, JEEVES - Anchorage Community Theatre 5%

Wayne Mitchell - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 4%

Kristin Mumm - GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre 3%

Amy Johnson - THE MOUSETRAP - Grace Christian School Drama Department 3%

David Haynes - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 2%

Chloe Cotton - SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre, Inc. 2%

Amy Johnson - THE MAGICIAN'S NEPHEW - Grace Christian School Drama Department 2%

Jessica Faust - GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre 2%

Kaichem McRae - SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre 2%

Valorie Jarrell - OTHER DESERT CITIES - Clear Space Theatre 1%

Jesse Aleva - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre, Inc. 1%

