Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World - 1/20; New 'Women in Theater' Column, Robyn Spangler in Los Angeles and More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature 'Women in Theater' feature in Connecticut, a spotlight on Chaffin's Barn Dinner Theatre's 50th Anniversary in Nashville, Robyn Spangler in Los Angeles and more. Check out our top features below!

East/Northeast

Ghostlight Project,

part of 'Women in Theater' feature

1. Connecticut: Editor Lauren Yarger is launching a new monthly feature, "Women in Theater." This month, she spotlights the Presidential Inauguration and events surrounding it, including the Million Women March, #BroadwayStrong campaign, and Ghostlight Project. Check out her feature here.

2. Rhode Island: Editor Andria Tieman reviews CHILDREN'S HOUR at The Gamm. She says, "This is one of the best written plays out there, and it's brought to life by the cast and production team. Like a good mystery, it builds and twists in ways that are wholly believable and maddening. Even though the premise is fairly simple--a teenage girl tells a lie, Hellman manages to ratchet up the tension to the near breaking point without ever getting clumsy. Every character is a perfect link in the chain of events, and every bit of dialogue serves the plot, even if the audience doesn't realize it in the moment." Read more here.

Midwest

3. Cleveland, OH: Editor Roy Berko reviews INTO THE WOODS at Connor Palace. He says, "The Fiasco Theatre production is a creative, innovative, oft compelling version of INTO THE WOODS. Those who have seen other productions or the movie version, will be surprised by actors playing musical instruments, the lack of lush orchestrations, a set consisting of ropes, crystal chandeliers, and piano sounding boards, and pure focus on the characters and their messages." Read more here.

4. Minneapolis, MN: Editor JIll Schafer reviews Theatre In the Round's A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE. She says, "If you're a fan of American theater classics, get yourself to Theatre in the Round (which happens to be the longest running theater in town) in the West Bank neighborhood of Minneapolis. Their excellent production of Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge features strong performances from the whole cast (particularly the leads), a really cool set with vintage props, and great staging in their intimate in-the-round setting. This completely engrossing and tragic story of flawed and very real characters navigating hard times and tricky family relations in 1950s working class Brooklyn will get under your skin." Read more here.

South/Southeast

5. Nashville, TN: Editor Jeffrey Ellis spotlights Chaffin's Barn Dinner Theatre's 50th Anniversary. He interviews actress Nancy Allen, who first set foot on that magical levitating stage in a production of THE ROBBER BRIDEGROOM, directed by Rene Dunshee Copeland. See what she has to say about her first experiences, fond memories and more. Read Ellis's interview here.

West Coast

6. Los Angeles, CA: Editor Don Grigware reviews Robyn Spangler performing her second Linda Ronstadt show, after an extensive tour to promote her CD Why I Love Linda Ronstadt about five years ago. He says, "Let's say that, like fine wine, Spangler has indeed gotten better with time. She is a consummate singer with such warmth, humor and vitality that you hang on to every note and savor every lyric she sings. Her phrasing, her range and her emotional attachment to each and every song make the experience extra special. Her banter between songs is short and sweet, engaging, funny and enjoyable." Read more here.

International

7. Sydney, Australia: Editor Brodie Paparella reviews NOSFERATUTU at Griffin Theatre Company. He says, "Bradson is a revelation of character, song and improvisational talent. The Kevin creation speaks to themes of isolation, alienation and questioning self-worth while at the same time counter-playing with devices of violence, pop culture and hissing deprecating discourse. He masters setting up the audience for the joke and then twisting the knife right at the end for that last gasp of laughter." Read more here.

National Tour Highlight :

8. North Carolina Editor Jeffrey Kare shares a behind the scenes interview with Carter Calvert and Two-Time Emmy Winner Sally Struthers in ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE. Check out his full interview below!

BWW Site Highlight :

9. Classical Music: Washington, DC Editor Keith Tittermary reviews The American Pops Orchestra in a special concert celebrating 75 YEARS OF Barbra Streisand. He said, "Dynamic is a great word to use. The new orchestra, under exceptional leadership from Maestro Frazier is pushing the boundaries of traditional pops orchestras and breathing new life into cherished favorites. On Friday, January 13, 2017, the orchestra presented "Don't Rain on my Parade: 75 Years of Streisand" at George Washington University's Lisner Auditorium. The powerfully sung concert featured some major Broadway and local talent and none of it disappointed." Read more here.

Regional Editor Spotlight :

10. Herbert Paine, Phoenix, AZ: Herb Paine is President of Paine Consulting Services, now in its twenty-eighth year of operation, specializing in organizational development, strategic planning, turnaround management, mergers, and governance. He is a nationally recognized expert on all aspects of nonprofit organization management and has consulted extensively with arts and cultural organizations on strategic positioning and branding. For more, visit http://www.UpYourNonprofit.com. His social and political commentaries are aired monthly on KJZZ/91.5 FM, NPR's Phoenix affiliate. Herb's most recent acting credits include roles as Inspector LeStrade in Fountain Hills Theater's Sherlock's Last Case, Berry Bernard in the short film Living Will, and Sgt. Jeff Pugliese in the National Geographic Channel's April 2014 docudrama Inside the Hunt for the Boston Bombers.

On writing for BroadwayWorld, Herb says, "My primary motivation and greatest satisfaction in writing for BroadwayWorld lies in the opportunity to broaden the exposure of the Phoenix Region's growing and increasingly diverse performing arts. BWW provides an invaluable channel for featuring and supporting the remarkably talented artists and craftspersons who might not otherwise be acknowledged because of the constraints of local media."

STUDENT BLOGGERS! We'd like to feature a few of our student bloggers below!

College: College Student Patti Meadors offers tips for memorizing lines. Check out her blog College Student Patti Meadors offers tips for memorizing lines. Check out her blog here

High School: High school student High school student Jessica Vanek asks, "What makes a good show?" Read her blog here

This week, we'd like to welcome our newest contributing writer in Las Vegas, Debbie Hall, Scott Shipman in Austin, Yuval Gerstner who is joining our team in Israel, guest blogger Ashley Matthews who will be sharing her life with vocal rest, and student bloggers Hallie Schmidt in Oklahoma City, Jessica Vanek in Las Vegas and Brynn Bonne in Toronto.

