2016 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards Winners Announced - Brian Sides, Colleen Johnson, Evergreen Chorale and More!
Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Denver winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!
Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.
And the winners are....
Best Actor in a Play
Jeffery Jesmer - The Crucible - Firehouse Theater Company
Best Actor of a Musical
Brian Sides - My Fair Lady - Evergreen Chorale
Best Actress in a Play
Becky Sides - Addams Family - Center Stage
Best Actress of a Musical
Colleen Johnson - Mary Poppins - Midtown Arts Center
Best Choreography in a Musical
Adrianne Hampton - Rocky Horror Show - StageDoor Theatre
Best Colorado Debut in a Musical
Christine Carter Kahane - My Fair Lady - Evergreen Chorale
Best Colorado Debut in a Play
Joelle Montoya - El Sol Que Tu Eres - Su Teatro
Best Comedic Musical
Rock of Ages - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
Best Comedic Play
Elemenopea - Misfits Theater Co.
Best Costume Design in a Musical
Davis Sibley - My Fair Lady - Evergreen Chorale
Best Director in a Musical
Timothy Kennedy - My Fair Lady - Evergreen Chorale
Best Director of a Play
Peter J Hughes - The Crucible - Firehouse Theater Company
Best Dramatic Musical
My Fair Lady - Evergreen Chorale
Best Dramatic Play
The Crucible - Firehouse Theater Company
Best Lighting Design in a Musical
Chris Lundahl - Titanic - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
Best Lighting Design of a Play
B. Arnold King - Bless Me Ultima - Su Teatro
Best Music Director
Christine Gaudreau - My Fair Lady - Evergreen Chorale
Best Set Design in a Musical
Biz Schaugarad - My Fair Lady - Evergreen Chorale
Best Set Design of a Play
Joel Adam Chavez - Lost in Yonkers - Midtown Arts Center
Best Shakespearean Play
A Comedy Of Errors - Colorado Shakespeare Festival
Best Small Ensemble in a Musical
My Fair Lady - Evergreen Chorale
Best Small Ensemble in a Play
Elemenopea - Misfits Theater Co.
Best Sound Design in a Musical
Jon Northridge - Million Dollar Quartet - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Daniel Langhoff - The Crucible - Firehouse Theater Company
Best Supporting Actor of a Musical
Jefferson McDonald - Cabaret - Lake Dillon Theatre
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Amy Luna - Elemenopea - Misfits Theater Co.
Best Supporting Actress of a Musical
Jalyn Courtenay Webb - Mary Poppins - Midtown Arts Center
Best Young Adult in a Musical
Ashlynne Bogema - Willy Wonka - Vintage Theatre
Best Young Adult in a Play
Ashlynne Bogema - Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory - Vintage
