2016 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards Winners Announced - Brian Sides, Colleen Johnson, Evergreen Chorale and More!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Denver winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Play

Jeffery Jesmer - The Crucible - Firehouse Theater Company

Best Actor of a Musical

Brian Sides - My Fair Lady - Evergreen Chorale

Best Actress in a Play

Becky Sides - Addams Family - Center Stage

Best Actress of a Musical

Colleen Johnson - Mary Poppins - Midtown Arts Center

Best Choreography in a Musical

Adrianne Hampton - Rocky Horror Show - StageDoor Theatre

Best Colorado Debut in a Musical

Christine Carter Kahane - My Fair Lady - Evergreen Chorale

Best Colorado Debut in a Play

Joelle Montoya - El Sol Que Tu Eres - Su Teatro

Best Comedic Musical

Rock of Ages - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Best Comedic Play

Elemenopea - Misfits Theater Co.

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Davis Sibley - My Fair Lady - Evergreen Chorale

Best Director in a Musical

Timothy Kennedy - My Fair Lady - Evergreen Chorale

Best Director of a Play

Peter J Hughes - The Crucible - Firehouse Theater Company

Best Dramatic Musical

My Fair Lady - Evergreen Chorale

Best Dramatic Play

The Crucible - Firehouse Theater Company

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Chris Lundahl - Titanic - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Best Lighting Design of a Play

B. Arnold King - Bless Me Ultima - Su Teatro

Best Music Director

Christine Gaudreau - My Fair Lady - Evergreen Chorale

Best Set Design in a Musical

Biz Schaugarad - My Fair Lady - Evergreen Chorale

Best Set Design of a Play

Joel Adam Chavez - Lost in Yonkers - Midtown Arts Center

Best Shakespearean Play

A Comedy Of Errors - Colorado Shakespeare Festival

Best Small Ensemble in a Musical

My Fair Lady - Evergreen Chorale

Best Small Ensemble in a Play

Elemenopea - Misfits Theater Co.

Best Sound Design in a Musical

Jon Northridge - Million Dollar Quartet - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Daniel Langhoff - The Crucible - Firehouse Theater Company

Best Supporting Actor of a Musical

Jefferson McDonald - Cabaret - Lake Dillon Theatre

Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Amy Luna - Elemenopea - Misfits Theater Co.

Best Supporting Actress of a Musical

Jalyn Courtenay Webb - Mary Poppins - Midtown Arts Center

Best Young Adult in a Musical

Ashlynne Bogema - Willy Wonka - Vintage Theatre

Best Young Adult in a Play

Ashlynne Bogema - Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory - Vintage

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

