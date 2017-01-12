2016 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards Winners Announced - Prairie Repertory Theatre's HAIRSPRAY Big Winner!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Sioux Falls winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Musical (local)

Melvin Thampy - Smokey Joe's Cafe - Prairie Repertory Theatre

Best Actor in a Play (local)

Blake Anderson - Lost in Yonkers - Sioux Empire Community Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical (local)

Maddie Paul - Urinetown - DAPA

Best Actress in a Play (local)

Molly Leyse - Lost in Yonkers - Sioux Empire Community Theatre

Best Choreographer (local)

Melissa Hauschild-Mork - Hairspray - Prairie Repertory Theatre

Best Costume Design - Play or Musical (local)

Billy Wilburn - Hairspray - Prairie Repertory Theatre

Best Director/Musical (local)

W. James Wood - Hairspray - Prairie Repertory Theatre

Best Director/Play (local)

Jim Leyse - Lost in Yonkers - Sioux Empire Community Theatre

Best Lighting Design - Play or Musical (local)

Corey Shelsta - Hairspray - Prairie Repertory Theatre

Best Musical (local)

Smokey Joe's Cafe - Prairie Repertory Theatre

Best New Work (Local

Puberty: The Musical - Tea Area High School

Best Play (local)

Lost in Yonkers - Sioux Empire Community Theatre

Best Scenic Design - Play or Musical (local)

Benjamin Kramer - Lost in Yonkers - Sioux Empire Community Theatre

Best Supporting Actor/Musical (Local)

Billy Wilburn - Hairspray - Prairie Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Actor/Play (Local)

Caleb Woodring - Next Fall - South Dakota State University

Best Supporting Actress/Musical (Local)

Randa Mierhenry - Hairspray - Prairie Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Actress/Play (Local)

Brittany McClendon - Escape From Happiness - South Dakota State University

Outstanding Theatre of the Year (Local)

Urinetown - DAPA

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

