2016 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards Winners Announced - Jimmy Johansmeyer, Mary Mannix and More!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Cleveland winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Musical

Jimmy Johansmeyer - Dractastic! - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best Actor in a Play

James J Moran - The Foreigner - Connecticut Cabaret Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical

Mary Mannix - Fast Times at Mermaid High - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best Actress in a Play

Meagan Palmer - Vanities - Connecticut Cabaret Theatre

Best Choreographer

James J Moran - The Caridgans - Connecticut Cabaret Theatre

Best Community Theater Company

Connecticut Cabaret Theatre

Best Connecticut Playwright

Bert Bernardi - Christmas Cookies - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best Costume Design

Jimmy Johansmeyer - Dractastic! - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best Director of a Musical

Bert Bernardi - Christmas Cookies - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best Director of a Play

Kris McMurray - Vanities - Connecticut Cabaret Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical

Christmas Cookies - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best Ensemble Performance in a play

Boeing Boeing - Connecticut Theatre Company

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Peter Bailey - White Christmas - Connecticut Theatre Company

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Peter Bailey - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Hole in the Wall

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Shelley Marsh Poggio - Dractastic! - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Barbara Horan - The Foreigner - Connecticut Cabaret Theatre

Best Lighting Design

Jeff Carr - Christmas Cookies - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best Musical

Christmas Cookies - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best Musical Director

Justin Rugg - Christmas Cookies - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best Original/New Work

Christmas Cookies - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best Play

The Foreigner - Connecticut Cabaret Theatre

Best Professional Theater Company

Hartford Stage

Best Set Design

Von Del Mar - Christmas Cookies - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best Sound Design

Nathaniel Dobas - Christmas Cookies - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best Touring Production

Newsies - Bushnell Theater

Best Younger Actor (under age 25)

Jesse Mercer - Anything Goes - Cirillo Summer Theatre

Best Younger Actress (under age 25)

Jaden Bonfietti-Csvihinka - Fast Times at Mermaid High - Pantochino Productions Inc.

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

