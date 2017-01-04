2016 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards Winners Announced - Carson Higgins, Breanna Bartley and More!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Long Island winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

BroadwayWorld Long Island Regional Writer, Melissa Giordano, says, "This has been such an amazing year for Long Island theatre. I am truly inspired with every show I attend and the talent we have. Congratulations to everyone on a stellar 2016 and I look forward to what this year has to offer!"

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Musical

Carson Higgins - Memphis - The John W. Engeman Theatre

Best Actor in a Play

Jeffrey Sanzel - Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol - Theatre Three

Best Actress in a Musical

Breanna Bartley - Memphis - The John W. Engeman Theatre

Best Actress in a Play

Amanda Geraci - Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol - Theatre Three

Best Choreographer

Steve McCoy - Shrek, The Musical - Theatre Three

Best Costume Design in a Musical

PatRick Grossman - Shrek, The Musical - Theatre Three

Best Costume Design in a Play

Randall Parsons & Bonnie Vidal - Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol - Theatre Three

Best Director of a Musical

Igor Goldin - Memphis - The John W. Engeman Theatre

Best Director of a Play

Jeffrey Sanzel - Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol - Theatre Three

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical

Memphis - The John W. Engeman Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance in a Play

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol - Theatre Three

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Cory Pattak - Memphis - The John W. Engeman Theatre

Best Lighting Design in a Play

Robert W. Henderson, Jr. - Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol - Theatre Three

Best Musical

Memphis - The John W. Engeman Theatre

Best Musical Direction

Steve McCoy - Godspell - Theatre Three

Best Play

Me & Jezebel - Theatre Three

Best Set Design in a Musical

Randall Parsons - Shrek, The Musical - Theatre Three

Best Set Design in a Play

Randall Parsons - Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol - Theatre Three

Best Sound Design in a Musical

Laura Shubert - Memphis - John W. Engeman Theatre

Best Sound Design in a Play

Ellen Michelmore - Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol - Theatre Three

