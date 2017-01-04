2016 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards Winners Announced - Carson Higgins, Breanna Bartley and More!
Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Long Island winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!
BroadwayWorld Long Island Regional Writer, Melissa Giordano, says, "This has been such an amazing year for Long Island theatre. I am truly inspired with every show I attend and the talent we have. Congratulations to everyone on a stellar 2016 and I look forward to what this year has to offer!"
Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.
And the winners are....
Best Actor in a Musical
Carson Higgins - Memphis - The John W. Engeman Theatre
Best Actor in a Play
Jeffrey Sanzel - Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol - Theatre Three
Best Actress in a Musical
Breanna Bartley - Memphis - The John W. Engeman Theatre
Best Actress in a Play
Amanda Geraci - Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol - Theatre Three
Best Choreographer
Steve McCoy - Shrek, The Musical - Theatre Three
Best Costume Design in a Musical
PatRick Grossman - Shrek, The Musical - Theatre Three
Best Costume Design in a Play
Randall Parsons & Bonnie Vidal - Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol - Theatre Three
Best Director of a Musical
Igor Goldin - Memphis - The John W. Engeman Theatre
Best Director of a Play
Jeffrey Sanzel - Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol - Theatre Three
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
Memphis - The John W. Engeman Theatre
Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol - Theatre Three
Best Lighting Design in a Musical
Cory Pattak - Memphis - The John W. Engeman Theatre
Best Lighting Design in a Play
Robert W. Henderson, Jr. - Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol - Theatre Three
Best Musical
Memphis - The John W. Engeman Theatre
Best Musical Direction
Steve McCoy - Godspell - Theatre Three
Best Play
Me & Jezebel - Theatre Three
Best Set Design in a Musical
Randall Parsons - Shrek, The Musical - Theatre Three
Best Set Design in a Play
Randall Parsons - Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol - Theatre Three
Best Sound Design in a Musical
Laura Shubert - Memphis - John W. Engeman Theatre
Best Sound Design in a Play
Ellen Michelmore - Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol - Theatre Three
BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.
Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."
In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."