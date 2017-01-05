2016 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards Winners Announced - Red Mountain Theatre Company Wins Big!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Birmingham winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor of a Play or Musical (local college/ student)

BranDon Bishop - Spring Awakening - University of Montevallo

Best Actress of a Play or Musical (local college/ student)

Melanie Hollenstein - Into the Woods - Birmingham-Southern College

Best Choreographer (local)

Carl Dean - Damn Yankees - Virginia Samford Theatre

Best Costume Design of a Play or Musical (local)

Amy Rankin - The Secret Garden - Red Mountain Theatre

Best Director of a Musical (local)

Keith Cromwell - The Secret Garden - Red Mountain Theatre Company

Best Director of a Play (local)

Jack Mann - Lend Me a Tenor - Virginia Samford Theatre

Best Lighting Design of a Play of Musical (local)

David Page - Rock of Ages - Virginia Samford Theatre

Best Local Actor in a Musical (local)

Carl Dean - Rock of Ages - Virginia Samford Theatre

Best Local Actor in a Play (local)

Daniel Bussey - Jack and the Beanstalk - Birmingham Children's Theater

Best Local Actress in a Musical (local)

Anna BElla Foster - The Secret Garden - Red Mountain Theatre Company

Best Local Actress in a Play (local)

Jan Hunter - Calendar Girls - Virginia Samford Theatre

Best Music Director (local)

Katie Holmes - The Secret Garden - Red Mountain Theatre Company

Best Musical (local)

The Secret Garden - Red Mountain Theatre Comapny

Best Play (local)

Lend Me a Tenor - Virginia Samford Theatre

Best Production of a Play or Musical (local college)

Spring Awakening - Theatre UAB

Best Scenic Design of a Play of Musical (local)

Stephen Fister - The Secret Garden - Red Mountain Theate Company

Best Sound Design of a Play or Musical (local)

Jay Tumminello - The Secret Garden - Red Mountain Theatre Company

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical.

