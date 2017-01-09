2016 BroadwayWorld Italy Awards Winners Announced - Alex Mastromarino, Mariangela Aruanno and More!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Italy winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Miglior attore non protagonista

Marco Stabile - Jersey Boys - Teatro Nuovo, Milano

Miglior attore protagonista

Alex Mastromarino - Jersey Boys - Teatro Nuovo, Milano

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Brunella Platania - Georgie il Musical - Teatro Orione, Roma

Miglior attrice protagonista

Mariangela Aruanno - Mimì è Una Civetta - Teatro Alighieri, Ravenna

Miglior direzione musicale

Angelo Racz ed Emanuele Friello - Jersey Boys - Teatro Nuovo, Milano

Miglior partitura (musiche e/o liriche)

Alan Menken e Jack Feldman, trad. di Franco Travaglio - Newsies - Teatro Nazionale, Milano

Miglior regia/coreografia

Claudio Insegno / Valeriano Longoni - Jersey Boys - Teatro Nuovo, Milano

Miglior spettacolo (con partitura non originale)

JERSEY BOYS - Jersey Boys - Teatro Nuovo, Milano

Miglior spettacolo (con partitura originale)

GEORGIE Il Musical - Georgie il Musical - Teatro Orione, Roma

Miglior testo

Brian Yorkey, trad. di Andrea Ascari - Next to Normal - Tour Italiano

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

