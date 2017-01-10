2016 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards Winners Announced - Fredericksburg Theater Company Dominates!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 San Antonio winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor under 18

Grant Engel - Disney's Aladdin Jr. - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Actress under 18

Prayer Palau - Aladdin Jr - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Choreography

Ashleigh Goff - Beauty and the Beast - Fredericksburg Theatre Company

Best Costume Designer for a Musical

Chasity Neutze - Beauty and the Beast - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Costume Designer for a Play (non-musical)

Magdalane Lunbery - Our Town - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Director of a Musical

Jim Weisman - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - Fredericksburg theater Co.

Best Director of a Play (non-musical)

Steve Reily - Our Town - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

David Wilkinson - Aladdin, Jr. - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Leading Actor in a Play (non-musical)

Ryan Bailey - A Tuna Christmas - Fredericksburg Theatre Company

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Sonia Nizny - A Grand Night for Singing - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Leading Actress in a Play (non-musical)

Mackenzie Grumbles - The Nerd - Fredericksbug Theaer Company

Best Musical (Local)

A Grand Night for Singing - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Musical (Touring)

Phantom of the Opera - Majestic Theatre

Best Play (non-musical) (Local)

Our Town - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Play (non-musical) (Touring)

Disney's Beauty and the Beast - Majestic

Best Scenic Designer of a Musical

Kerry Goff - A Grand Night for Singing - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Scenic Designer of a Play (non-musical)

Kerry Goff - Our Town - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Trey Spivey - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Supporting Actor in a Play (non-musical)

Tim Geren - Our Town - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Prayer Palau - Aladdin, Jr. - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Supporting Actress in a Play (non-musical)

Prayer Palau - Our Town - Fredericksburg Theatre Company

Best Theater

Fredericksburg Theater Co.

