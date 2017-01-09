2016 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards Winners Announced - Omaha Community Playhouse Dominates With 13 Awards!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Omaha winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Musical

Will Nash Broyles - Elephant and Piggie's: We Are in a Play - The Rose Theater

Best Actor in a Play

Justice JamAl Jones - Lost Boy Found at Whole Foods - Omaha Community Playhouse

Best Actress in a Musical

Olivia Jones - Elephant and Piggie's: We Are in a Play - The Rose Theater

Best Actress in a Play

Caitlin Staeball - Cock - SNAP! Productions

Best Comedy

Sister Act - Omaha Community Playhouse

Best Costume Design (large theater)

Sherri Geerdes - Shrek the Musical - The Rose Theater

Best Director of a Musical

Amy Lane - Sunday in the Park with George - Creighton University

Best Director of a Play

Lara Marsh - Lost Boy Found at Whole Foods - Omaha Community Playhouse

Best Drama

To Kill A Mockingbird - Omaha Community Playhouse

Best Ensemble

Sister Act - Omaha Community Playhouse

Best Lighting Design

Jim Othuse - City of Angels - Omaha Community Playhouse

Best Music Director

Jim Boggess - Sister Act - Omaha Community Playhouse

Best Production for Young Audiences

The Little Mermaid - The Rose Theater

Best Set Design (large theater)

Stephen L Williams - Lost Boy Found in Whole Foods - Omaha Community Playhouse

Best Set Design (small theater)

Martin Scott Marchitto - The Christians - Blue Barn Theatre

Best Shakespearean Production

Taming of the Shrew - Nebraska Shakespeare

Best Sound Design

Shannon Smay - The Feast - Shelterbelt Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Anthony Holmes - Lost Boy Found in Whole Foods - Omaha Community Playhouse

Best Supporting Actor of a Musical

Joshua Lloyd Parker - Elephant and Piggie's: We Are in a Play - The Rose Theater

Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Julie Fitzgerald Ryan - Lost Boy Found in Whole Foods - Omaha Community Playhouse

Best Supporting Actress of a Musical

Aguel Lual - Caroline or Change - Omaha Community Playhouse

Best Young Actor/Actress in a Musical

Danny Denenberg - Caroline or Change - Omaha Community Playhouse

Best Young Actor/Actress in a Play

Chloe Irwin - To Kill a Mockingbird - Omaha Community Playhouse

