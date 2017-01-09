2016 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards Winners Announced - Omaha Community Playhouse Dominates With 13 Awards!
Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Omaha winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!
Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.
And the winners are....
Best Actor in a Musical
Will Nash Broyles - Elephant and Piggie's: We Are in a Play - The Rose Theater
Best Actor in a Play
Justice JamAl Jones - Lost Boy Found at Whole Foods - Omaha Community Playhouse
Best Actress in a Musical
Olivia Jones - Elephant and Piggie's: We Are in a Play - The Rose Theater
Best Actress in a Play
Caitlin Staeball - Cock - SNAP! Productions
Best Comedy
Sister Act - Omaha Community Playhouse
Best Costume Design (large theater)
Sherri Geerdes - Shrek the Musical - The Rose Theater
Best Director of a Musical
Amy Lane - Sunday in the Park with George - Creighton University
Best Director of a Play
Lara Marsh - Lost Boy Found at Whole Foods - Omaha Community Playhouse
Best Drama
To Kill A Mockingbird - Omaha Community Playhouse
Best Ensemble
Sister Act - Omaha Community Playhouse
Best Lighting Design
Jim Othuse - City of Angels - Omaha Community Playhouse
Best Music Director
Jim Boggess - Sister Act - Omaha Community Playhouse
Best Production for Young Audiences
The Little Mermaid - The Rose Theater
Best Set Design (large theater)
Stephen L Williams - Lost Boy Found in Whole Foods - Omaha Community Playhouse
Best Set Design (small theater)
Martin Scott Marchitto - The Christians - Blue Barn Theatre
Best Shakespearean Production
Taming of the Shrew - Nebraska Shakespeare
Best Sound Design
Shannon Smay - The Feast - Shelterbelt Theatre
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Anthony Holmes - Lost Boy Found in Whole Foods - Omaha Community Playhouse
Best Supporting Actor of a Musical
Joshua Lloyd Parker - Elephant and Piggie's: We Are in a Play - The Rose Theater
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Julie Fitzgerald Ryan - Lost Boy Found in Whole Foods - Omaha Community Playhouse
Best Supporting Actress of a Musical
Aguel Lual - Caroline or Change - Omaha Community Playhouse
Best Young Actor/Actress in a Musical
Danny Denenberg - Caroline or Change - Omaha Community Playhouse
Best Young Actor/Actress in a Play
Chloe Irwin - To Kill a Mockingbird - Omaha Community Playhouse
