2016 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards Winners Announced - Justin Brill, Bianca Horn and More!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Madison winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Musical (Equity)

Justin Brill - Singin' in the Rain - Fireside Dinner Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Equity)

Kurtis Hopp - The Rocky Horror Show - Bartell Theatre

Best Actor in a Play (Equity)

Brian Mani - Death of a Salesman - American Players Theatre

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Equity)

Dennis Yadon - Mauritius - Madison Theatre Guild

Best Actress in a Musical (Equity)

Bianca Horn - Sister Act - Fireside Dinner Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Equity)

Katie Debs - The Rocky Horror Show - Bartell Theatre

Best Actress in a Play (Equity)

Tracy Michelle Arnold - Death of a Salesman - American Players Theatre

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Equity)

Carrie Sweet - Mauritius - Madison Theatre Guild

Best Choreography (Non - Union)

Lyn Pilch - The Rocky Horror Picture Show - Mercury Players

Best Collegiate Production

Tea - UM-Madison

Best Costume Design

Jenni Schwanner Ladd - The Rocky Horror Show - Bartell Theatre

Best Director a Play (Non-Equity)

Dana Pellebon - Mauritius - Madison Theatre Guild

Best Director of a Musical (Equity)

Jeff Whitng - Gypsy - Capital city Theater

Best Director of a Musical (Non-Equity)

Steve Noll - The Rocky Horror Show - Bartell Theatre

Best Director of a Play (Equity)

Kenneth Albers - Death of a Salesman - APT

Best Musical (Equity)

Gypsy - Capital City Theatre

Best Musical (Non-Equity)

The Rocky Horror Show - Bartell Theatre

Best Play (Equity)

Death of a Salesman - American Players Theatre

Best Play (Non-Equity)

To Kill a Mockingbird - Children's Theater of Madison

Best Scenic Design

Erin Baal - The Rocky Horror Show - Bartell Theatre

Theater of the Year (Non-Equity)

Bartell Theatre

Theatre of the Year (Equity)

Fireside Dinner Theatre

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

