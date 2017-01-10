2016 BroadwayWorld Rockland/Westchester Awards Winners Announced - Chris Manetakis, BJ Markus, NEXT TO NORMAL and More!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Rockland/Westchester winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Musical

Chris Manetakis - Rent - Little Radical Theatrics Inc

Best Actor in a Play

BJ Markus - Complete Works of Shakespeare Abr. - Hope Players

Best Actress in a Musical

Miran Robarts - Next to Normal - Elmwood Playhouse

Best Actress in a Play

Emma Laurence - The Other Place - Elmwood Playhouse

Best Choreography

Anthony Murphy - In the Heights - White Plains Performing Arts Center

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Molly Seidel - In The Heights - White Plains Performing Arts Center

Best Costume Design of a Play

Janet Fenton for Harvey - Elmwood Playhouse, Nyack

Best Direction of a Musical

Debra Lee Failla - Next to Normal - Elmwood Playhouse, Nyack

Best Direction of a Play

THE OTHER PLACE - Elmwood Playhouse

Best Ensemble Cast of a Musical

Next to Normal - Elmwood Playhouse

Best Ensemble Cast of a Play

Harvey - Elmwood Playhouse

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Mike Gnazzo - Next to Normal - Elmwood Playhouse

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Christina Watanabe - 'Daniel's Husband' - Penguin Rep Theatre

Best Musical Direction

In The Heights - Katie Luekens Chan Chee - White Plains Performing Arts Center

Best Original Musical

Tim and Scrooge - Westchester Broadway Theater

Best Original Play

The Final Days of Wolfe Tone - Antrim Playhouse

Best Production of a Musical

Next to Normal - Elmwood Playhouse

Best Production of a Play

The Other Place - Elmwood Playhouse

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

David Julin - Next to Normal - Elmwood Playhouse

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Boeing Boeing - Elmwood Playhouse

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Sara Brown - In the Heights - White Plains Performing Arts Center

Best Sound Design of a Play

Harvey - Elmwood Playhouse

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Alan Wager - Man of La Mancha - Westchester Broadway Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Peter Cormican - The Final Days of Wolfe Tone - Antrim Playhouse

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Katie Soderrmeyer - Next to Normal - Elmwood Playhouse

Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Anne Marie Goulding - THE OTHER PLACE - Elmwood Playhouse

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

Related Articles