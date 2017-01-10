2016 BroadwayWorld Rockland/Westchester Awards Winners Announced - Chris Manetakis, BJ Markus, NEXT TO NORMAL and More!
Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Rockland/Westchester winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!
Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.
And the winners are....
Best Actor in a Musical
Chris Manetakis - Rent - Little Radical Theatrics Inc
Best Actor in a Play
BJ Markus - Complete Works of Shakespeare Abr. - Hope Players
Best Actress in a Musical
Miran Robarts - Next to Normal - Elmwood Playhouse
Best Actress in a Play
Emma Laurence - The Other Place - Elmwood Playhouse
Best Choreography
Anthony Murphy - In the Heights - White Plains Performing Arts Center
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Molly Seidel - In The Heights - White Plains Performing Arts Center
Best Costume Design of a Play
Janet Fenton for Harvey - Elmwood Playhouse, Nyack
Best Direction of a Musical
Debra Lee Failla - Next to Normal - Elmwood Playhouse, Nyack
Best Direction of a Play
THE OTHER PLACE - Elmwood Playhouse
Best Ensemble Cast of a Musical
Next to Normal - Elmwood Playhouse
Best Ensemble Cast of a Play
Harvey - Elmwood Playhouse
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Mike Gnazzo - Next to Normal - Elmwood Playhouse
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Christina Watanabe - 'Daniel's Husband' - Penguin Rep Theatre
Best Musical Direction
In The Heights - Katie Luekens Chan Chee - White Plains Performing Arts Center
Best Original Musical
Tim and Scrooge - Westchester Broadway Theater
Best Original Play
The Final Days of Wolfe Tone - Antrim Playhouse
Best Production of a Musical
Next to Normal - Elmwood Playhouse
Best Production of a Play
The Other Place - Elmwood Playhouse
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
David Julin - Next to Normal - Elmwood Playhouse
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Boeing Boeing - Elmwood Playhouse
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Sara Brown - In the Heights - White Plains Performing Arts Center
Best Sound Design of a Play
Harvey - Elmwood Playhouse
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Alan Wager - Man of La Mancha - Westchester Broadway Theatre
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Peter Cormican - The Final Days of Wolfe Tone - Antrim Playhouse
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Katie Soderrmeyer - Next to Normal - Elmwood Playhouse
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Anne Marie Goulding - THE OTHER PLACE - Elmwood Playhouse
BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.
Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."
In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."