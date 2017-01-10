2016 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards Winners Announced - Joshua Turchin, Johanna Carlisle, Nick Flores and More!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Phoenix winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Local Editor, Herbert Paine, says, "Congratulations to all for your artistic accomplishments! And thanks to the Valley's community of performing artists for endowing us with another season of inspiring performances."

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Joshua Michel - Seussical - Desert Stages Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Joshua Turchin - A Christmas Story, the Musical - ASU Gammage

Best Actor in a Musical (Youth Production)

Spencer Claus - Grease! - Valley Youth Theatre

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)

Zachary Arnold - Nonfat Soy Peppermint Mocha Latte...With Sprinkles - Brelby Theatre Company

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)

Jesse James Kamps - Or, - Southwest Shakespeare Company

Best Actor in a Play (Youth Production)

David Samson - John Lennon and Me - Spotlight Youth Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Jessie Jo Pauley - West Side Story - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Johanna Carlisle - In The Heights - Phoenix Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical (Youth Production)

Tatumn Zale - Disney's Little Mermaid - Valley Youth Theater

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)

Courtney Kenyon - Nonfat Soy Peppermint Mocha Latte...with Sprinkles - Brelby Theatre Company

Best Actress in a Play (Professional)

Kate Haas - Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook - Childsplay

Best Actress in a Play (Youth Production)

Ali Giordano - John Lennon and Me - Spotlight Youth Theatre

Best Choreography (Non-Professional)

Cambrian james - West Side Story - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Choreography (Professional)

Nick Flores - In the Heights - Phoenix Theatre

Best Choreography (Youth Production)

Paul Pedersen - Les Miserables School Edition - Theater Works YouthWorks

Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)

Dan Ashlock - Seussical - Desert Stages Theatre

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)

Robert Kolby Harper - In The Heights - Phoenix Theatre

Best Director of a Musical (Youth Production)

Kelli James - Les Miserables School Edition - Theater Works YouthWorks

Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)

Cambrian james - You Can't Take It With You - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Director of a Play (Professional)

Lou Bellamy - Fences - Arizona Theatre Company

Best Director of a Play (Youth Production)

Kenny Grossman - John Lennon and Me - Spotlight Youth Theatre

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

Seussical - Desert Stages Theatre

Best Musical (Professional)

In The Heights - Phoenix Theatre

Best Musical (Youth Production)

Les Miserables Jr. - Theater Works

Best Play (Non-Professional)

You Can't Take It With You - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Play (Professional)

Stupid Fucking Bird - Stray Cat Theatre

Best Play (Youth Production)

John Lennon and Me - Spotlight Youth Theatre

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

