2016 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards Winners Announced - Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre Wins Big!
Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Miami winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!
Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.
And the winners are....
Don Juan Seward II - Sondheim on Sondheim - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
Best Actor in a Play
Chris Crawford - Buyer & Cellar - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
Best Actress in a Musical
Isabelle McCalla - West Side Story - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
Best Actress in a Play
Lindsey Corey - The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
Best Choreographer
Darius J. Manuel - Carrie The Musical - Florida Children's Theatre
Best Community Theater Company
Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts
Best Costume Design
Elllis Tillman - West Side Story - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
Best Director of a Musical
Darius J. Manuel - Carrie the Musical - Florida Children's Theatre
Best Director of a Play
David Arisco - Buyer & Cellar - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
Carrie The Musical - Florida Children's Theatre
Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
The Tin Woman - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Marcos Santiago - West Side Story - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Ken Clement - The Tin Woman - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Isabelle McCalla - West Side Story - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Lindsey Corey - The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
Best Lighting Design
Sean Cutler - Carrie The Musical - Florida Children's Theatre
Best Musical
Carrie The Musical - Florida Children's Theatre
Best Musical Direction
David Nagy - Sondheim on Sondheim - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
Best Original/New Work
Unlikely Heroes - Mizner Cultural Arts Center
Best Play
The Normal Heart - Outre Theatre
Best Professional Theater Company
Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
Best Set Design
Tim Benett - West Side Story - Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
Best Sound Design
Shaun Mitchell - West Side Story - Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
Best Younger Actor (under age 25)
Drew Arisco - West Side Story - Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
Best Younger Actress (under age 25)
Isabelle McCalla - West Side Story - Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
