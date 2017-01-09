2016 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards Winners Announced - Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre Wins Big!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Miami winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Musical

Don Juan Seward II - Sondheim on Sondheim - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre Best Actor in a Play

Chris Crawford - Buyer & Cellar - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre Best Actress in a Musical

Isabelle McCalla - West Side Story - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre Best Actress in a Play

Lindsey Corey - The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre Best Choreographer

Darius J. Manuel - Carrie The Musical - Florida Children's Theatre Best Community Theater Company

Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts Best Costume Design

Elllis Tillman - West Side Story - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre Best Director of a Musical

Darius J. Manuel - Carrie the Musical - Florida Children's Theatre Best Director of a Play

David Arisco - Buyer & Cellar - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical

Carrie The Musical - Florida Children's Theatre Best Ensemble Performance in a Play

The Tin Woman - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Marcos Santiago - West Side Story - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre Best Featured Actor in a Play

Ken Clement - The Tin Woman - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Isabelle McCalla - West Side Story - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre Best Featured Actress in a Play

Lindsey Corey - The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre Best Lighting Design

Sean Cutler - Carrie The Musical - Florida Children's Theatre Best Musical

Carrie The Musical - Florida Children's Theatre Best Musical Direction

David Nagy - Sondheim on Sondheim - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre Best Original/New Work

Unlikely Heroes - Mizner Cultural Arts Center Best Play

The Normal Heart - Outre Theatre Best Professional Theater Company

Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre Best Set Design

Tim Benett - West Side Story - Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre Best Sound Design

Shaun Mitchell - West Side Story - Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre Best Younger Actor (under age 25)

Drew Arisco - West Side Story - Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre Best Younger Actress (under age 25)

Isabelle McCalla - West Side Story - Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

