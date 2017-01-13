2016 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards Winners Announced - SWEENEY TODD Big Winner!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 South Africa winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (Professional)

Jonathan Roxmouth - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre/Theatre on The Bay

Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Play (Professional)

Tiaan Slabbert - PORSELEIN - South African State Theatre

Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Professional)

Jonathan Roxmouth - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre/Theatre on The Bay

Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (Professional)

Andre Odendaal - DOP - Pieter Toerien Studio Theatre

Best Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Professional)

Anne-Marie Clulow - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre/Theatre on The Bay

Best Actress in a Featured Role in a Play (Professional)

Claire-Louise Worby - CLYBOURNE PARK - The Fugard Theatre

Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Professional)

ChaRon Williams-Ros - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre/Theatre on the Bay

Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play (Professional)

Claire-Louise Worby - COURT - Alexander Bar Upstairs Theatre

Best Choreography (Professional)

Duane Alexander - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre/Theatre on the Bay

Best Costume Design (Professional)

Madeleine Lötter - HEIDI - Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees/Innibos/Vrystaat Kunstefees

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)

Steven Stead - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre/Theatre on The Bay

Best Director of a Play (Professional)

Quintin Wils - PORSELEIN - South African State Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre/Theatre on The Bay

Best Lighting Design (Professional)

Tim Mitchell - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Teatro at Montecasino/Artscape

Best Musical (Professional)

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Gate69

Best New Work (Professional)

Brackenfell Drama Group - PORSELEIN - South African State Theatre

Best Play (Professional)

PORSELEIN - South African State Theatre

Best Production of Theatre for Young Audiences (Professional)

HEIDI - Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees/Innibos/Vrystaat Kunstefees

Best Revival of a Musical (Professional)

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre/Theatre on the Bay

Best Revival of a Play (Professional)

COCK AND BULL STORY - Theatre on the Bay/Pieter Toerien Studio Theatre

Best Scenic Design (Professional)

Simon Higlett - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Teatro at Montecasino/Artscape

Best Sound Design (Professional)

Quintin Wils - PORSELEIN - South African State Theatre

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

Related Articles