2016 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards Winners Announced - Lorain Community Music TheaterÂ Wins Big!
Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Cleveland winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!
And the winners are....
Best actor in a comedy or drama
Bob Masseria - The Fall of the House of Usher - East Cleveland Theater
Best Actor in a musical
Robert Kowalewski - Big: The Musical - Cassidy Theater
Best actress in a comedy or drama
Emily Fields Gavorski - Caught in the Act - Aurora High School
Best Actress in a musical
Marlene Karpinski - Into the Woods - Lorain Community Music Theater
Best choreographer
Pamela Shirtz - Into the Woods - Lorain Community Music Theater
Best Costume Design of a musical
Claudette Campana - Into the Woods - Lorain Community Music Theater
Best director of a comedy or drama
Rob Albrecht - Caught in the Act - Aurora High School
Best director of a musical
Dr. TEd Williams - Into the Woods - Lorain Community Music Theater
Best musical director of a musical
Anthony Trifiletti - Into the Woods - Lorain Community Music Theater
Best production for young audiences
Into the Woods - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute
Best production of a drama or comedy
The Fall of the House of Usher - East Cleveland Theater
Best production of a musical
Into the Woods - Lorain Community Music Theatre
Best Scenic Design of a musical
Shawn Warren - Into the Woods - Lakewood High School
Best sound design of a musical
Into The Woods - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute
