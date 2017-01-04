2016 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards Winners Announced - Lorain Community Music TheaterÂ Wins Big!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Cleveland winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best actor in a comedy or drama

Bob Masseria - The Fall of the House of Usher - East Cleveland Theater

Best Actor in a musical

Robert Kowalewski - Big: The Musical - Cassidy Theater

Best actress in a comedy or drama

Emily Fields Gavorski - Caught in the Act - Aurora High School

Best Actress in a musical

Marlene Karpinski - Into the Woods - Lorain Community Music Theater

Best choreographer

Pamela Shirtz - Into the Woods - Lorain Community Music Theater

Best Costume Design of a musical

Claudette Campana - Into the Woods - Lorain Community Music Theater

Best director of a comedy or drama

Rob Albrecht - Caught in the Act - Aurora High School

Best director of a musical

Dr. TEd Williams - Into the Woods - Lorain Community Music Theater

Best musical director of a musical

Anthony Trifiletti - Into the Woods - Lorain Community Music Theater

Best production for young audiences

Into the Woods - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute

Best production of a drama or comedy

The Fall of the House of Usher - East Cleveland Theater

Best production of a musical

Into the Woods - Lorain Community Music Theatre

Best Scenic Design of a musical

Shawn Warren - Into the Woods - Lakewood High School

Best sound design of a musical

Into The Woods - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

Related Articles