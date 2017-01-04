2016 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards Winners Announced - Brooks Ashmanskas, THE PROM and More!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Atlanta winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Weylin Oliver - Madagascar Jr - Play on Players Childrens Theatre Gainesville GA

Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Brooks Ashmanskas - The Prom - ALLIANCE THEATRE

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)

David Martin - To Kill a Mockingbird - New London Theatre

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)

Anthony Rodriguez - A Christmas Carol - Aurora Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Chloe Campbell - Into the Woods - The Performers Warehouse-at Alliance

Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Caitlin Kinnunen - The Prom - ALLIANCE THEATRE

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)

Amara Alford - To Kill a Mockingbird - New London Theatre

Best Actress in a Play (Professional)

Bretteney Beverly - Charlotte's Web - Serenbe Playhouse

Best Choreography (Non-Professional)

Carly Berg - Madagascar - Playonplayers childtens theatre

Best Choreography (Professional)

Casey Nicolaw - The Prom - Alliance Theater

Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)

Kawanna Martin & Deangela Chastain - Madagascar Jr - Play on players children theatre Gainesville GA

Best Costume Design (Professional)

Alan Yeong - Miss Saigon - Serenbe Playhouse

Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)

Haden Rider and Carly Berg - Madagascar JR - Playonplayers Childrens Theatre Gainesville GA

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)

Casey Nicholaw - The Prom - Alliance Theater

Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)

Scott Piehler - Our Town - New London Theatre - Snellville

Best Director of a Play (Professional)

Freddie Ashley - Sweeney Todd - Actor's Express

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

Madagascar Jr - Playonplayers childrens theatre Hosch Theatre Gainesville GA

Best Musical (Professional)

The Prom - Alliance

Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)

Haden Rider - Madagascar JR - Playon players childrens theatre Gainesville GA

Best Musical Director (Professional)

Mary-Mitchell Campbell - The Prom - ALLIANCE THEATRE

Best New Work (Non-Professional)

Madagascar JR - Playonplayers Childrens Theatre Gainesville GA

Best New Work (Professional)

The Prom - ALLIANCE THEATRE

Best Play (Non-Professional)

To Kill a Mockingbird - New London Theatre

Best Play (Professional)

Moxie - Theatrical Outfit

Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)

Deangela Chastain - Madagascar Jr - Playonplayers childrens theatre Hosh Theatre Gainesville GA

Best Scenic Design (Professional)

Adam Koch - Miss Saigon - Serenbe Playhouse

Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)

Maria Cristina Fuste (Lighting) - In the Heights - Aurora Theatre/Theatrical Outfit

Best Touring Show

Wicked - Fox Theatre

Theatre of the Year

Alliance Theater

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical.

