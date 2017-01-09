2016 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards Winners Announced - Julian Decker, Summer Naomi, HUNCHBACK and More!
Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Salt Lake City winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!
Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.
And the winners are....
Best Actor (Musical)
Julian Decker - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Tuacahn
Best Actor (Play)
Chris Clark - A Month in the Country - Utah Valley University
Best Actress (Musical)
Summer Naomi - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Tuacahn
Best Actress (Play)
Brighton Hertford - Peter and the Starcatcher - Hale Centre Theatre
Best Choreography
Kelley Richardson - West Side Story - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre
Best Costume Design (Musical)
Janet Swenson - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Tuacahn
Best Costume Design (Play)
Peggy Willis - Peter and the Starcatcher - Hale Centre Theatre
Best Direction (Musical)
Jared Haddock - West Side Story - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre
Best Direction (Play)
David Tinney - Peter and the Starcatcher - Hale Centre Theatre
Best Lighting Design (Musical)
Cody Swenson - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Hale Center Theater Orem
Best Lighting Design (Play)
Adam Flitton - Peter and the Starcatcher - Hale Centre Theatre
Best Music Direction
Gary Sorenson - West Side Story - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre
Best Musical
West Side Story - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre
Best Original/New Work
The Count of Monte Cristo - Pioneer Theatre Company
Best Play
Peter and the Starcatcher - Hale Centre Theatre
Best Scenic Design (Musical)
Brad Shelton - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Tuacahn
Best Scenic Design (Play)
Kacey Udy - Peter and the Starcatcher - Hale Centre Theatre
Best Theatre Company of the Year
CenterPoint Legacy Theatre
Best Touring Production (Musical or Play)
Newsies - Capitol Theatre
BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.
Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."
In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."