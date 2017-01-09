2016 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards Winners Announced - Julian Decker, Summer Naomi, HUNCHBACK and More!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Salt Lake City winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor (Musical)

Julian Decker - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Tuacahn

Best Actor (Play)

Chris Clark - A Month in the Country - Utah Valley University

Best Actress (Musical)

Summer Naomi - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Tuacahn

Best Actress (Play)

Brighton Hertford - Peter and the Starcatcher - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Choreography

Kelley Richardson - West Side Story - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre

Best Costume Design (Musical)

Janet Swenson - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Tuacahn

Best Costume Design (Play)

Peggy Willis - Peter and the Starcatcher - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Direction (Musical)

Jared Haddock - West Side Story - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre

Best Direction (Play)

David Tinney - Peter and the Starcatcher - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Lighting Design (Musical)

Cody Swenson - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Hale Center Theater Orem

Best Lighting Design (Play)

Adam Flitton - Peter and the Starcatcher - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Music Direction

Gary Sorenson - West Side Story - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre

Best Musical

West Side Story - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre

Best Original/New Work

The Count of Monte Cristo - Pioneer Theatre Company

Best Play

Peter and the Starcatcher - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Scenic Design (Musical)

Brad Shelton - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Tuacahn

Best Scenic Design (Play)

Kacey Udy - Peter and the Starcatcher - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Theatre Company of the Year

CenterPoint Legacy Theatre

Best Touring Production (Musical or Play)

Newsies - Capitol Theatre

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

