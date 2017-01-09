2016 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards Winners Announced - Julian Decker, Summer Naomi, HUNCHBACK and More!

Jan. 9, 2017  

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Salt Lake City winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

And the winners are....

Best Actor (Musical)
Julian Decker - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Tuacahn

Best Actor (Play)
Chris Clark - A Month in the Country - Utah Valley University

Best Actress (Musical)
Summer Naomi - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Tuacahn

Best Actress (Play)
Brighton Hertford - Peter and the Starcatcher - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Choreography
Kelley Richardson - West Side Story - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre

Best Costume Design (Musical)
Janet Swenson - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Tuacahn

Best Costume Design (Play)
Peggy Willis - Peter and the Starcatcher - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Direction (Musical)
Jared Haddock - West Side Story - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre

Best Direction (Play)
David Tinney - Peter and the Starcatcher - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Lighting Design (Musical)
Cody Swenson - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Hale Center Theater Orem

Best Lighting Design (Play)
Adam Flitton - Peter and the Starcatcher - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Music Direction
Gary Sorenson - West Side Story - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre

Best Musical
West Side Story - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre

Best Original/New Work
The Count of Monte Cristo - Pioneer Theatre Company

Best Play
Peter and the Starcatcher - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Scenic Design (Musical)
Brad Shelton - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Tuacahn

Best Scenic Design (Play)
Kacey Udy - Peter and the Starcatcher - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Theatre Company of the Year
CenterPoint Legacy Theatre

Best Touring Production (Musical or Play)
Newsies - Capitol Theatre

