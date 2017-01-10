2016 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards Winners Announced - Ocean State Theatre Wins Big With 17 Awards!
Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Rhode Island winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!
And the winners are....
Best Actor (Musical), Lead - Professional
Matt Gibson - Damn Yankees - Ocean State Theatre Company
Best Actor (Musical), Lead - Semi-Professional
Adam Pedro - Catch Me If You Can - Academy Players RI
Best Actor (Musical), Supporting - Professional
Peter Tedeschi - It's a Wonderful Life - Ocean State Theatre Company
Best Actor (Musical), Supporting - Semi-Professional
Brooks Shatraw - Spring Awakening - Academy Players RI
Best Actor (Play), Lead - Professional
Kevin Broccoli - Buyer and Cellar - 2nd Story Theatre
Best Actor (Play), Lead - Semi-Professional
Steven Taschereau - Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol - Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
Best Actor (Play), Supporting - Professional
Kevin B. McGlynn - The Miracle Worker - Ocean State Theatre Company
Best Actor (Play), Supporting - Semi-Professional
John Morris - Ant'ny Claus - Academy Players RI
Best Actress (Musical), Lead - Professional
Jeannette Bayardelle - Sister Act - Theatre by the Sea
Best Actress (Musical), Lead - Semi-Professional
Megan Mahoney - Heathers - Academy Players RI
Best Actress (Musical), Supporting - Professional
Sarah Pothier - 1776 - Ocean State Theatre Company
Best Actress (Musical), Supporting - Semi-Professional
Maddie King - Heathers - Academy Players RI
Best Actress (Play), Lead - Professional
Laurel McMahon - The Miracle Worker - Ocean State Theatre Company
Best Actress (Play), Lead - Semi-Professional
Justine Durvin - Dinner Party - Academy Players RI
Best Actress (Play), Supporting - Professional
Kristin Wetherington - The Miracle Worker - Ocean State Theatre Company
Best Actress (Play), Supporting - Semi-Professional
Aisha Sho - The Revenger's Tragedy - Head Trick Theatre
Best Choreography - Professional
Gerrianne Genga - Anything Goes - Ocean State Theatre Company
Best Choreography - Semi Professional
Julia Gillis - Bring It On - Academy Players RI
Best Costumes - Professional
Emily Taradesh - 1776 - Ocean State Theatre Company
Best Costumes - Semi-Professional
Johnny Cagno - Heathers - Academy Players RI
Best Director (Musical) - Professional
Amiee Turner - Billy Elliot - Ocean State Theatre Company
Best Director (Musical) - Semi-Professional
Jake Farnum - Heathers - Academy Players RI
Best Director (Play) - Professional
Amiee Turner - The Miracle Worker - Ocean State Theatre Company
Best Director (Play) - Semi-Professional
Kevin Broccoli - American Strippers - Epic Theatre Company
Best Ensemble Cast (Musical) - Professional
Avenue Q - Ocean State Theatre Company
Best Ensemble Cast (Musical) - Semi-Professional
Peter Pan - Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
Best Ensemble Cast (Play) - Professional
The Miracle Worker - Ocean State Theatre Company
Best Ensemble Cast (Play) - Semi-Professional
The Crucible - Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
Best Hair and Makeup - Professional
Michael Dates & Stephanie Harrop - The Wizard of Oz - Theatre by the Sea
Best Lighting Design - Professional
Tyler Perry - Avenue Q - Ocean State Theatre Company
Best Lighting Design - Semi-Professional
Zach Searle - Spring Awakening - Academy Players RI
Best Musical - Professional
Avenue Q - Ocean State Theatre Company
Best Musical - Semi-Professional
Heathers - Academy Players RI
Best Musical Direction - Professional
John Jay Espino - Billy Elliot - Ocean State Theatre Company
Best Musical Direction - Semi Professional
Jean Maxon Carpenter - Sweeney Todd - Contemporary Theater Company
Best Play - Professional
The Miracle Worker - Ocean State Theatre Company
Best Play - Semi-Professional
Ant'ny Clause - Academy Players RI
Best Sound Design - Professional
Alex Eisenberg - A Skull in Connemara - Gamm Theatre
Best Sound Design - Semi-Professional
Kira Hawkridge - Dracula - OUT LOUD Theatre
Best Stage Design - Professional
Erik D. Diaz - Billy Elliot - Ocean State Theatre Company
Best Stage Design - Semi-Professional
Adams & Chelsea Morgan - Spring Awakening - Academy Players RI
