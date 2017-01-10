2016 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards Winners Announced - Ocean State Theatre Wins Big With 17 Awards!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Rhode Island winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor (Musical), Lead - Professional

Matt Gibson - Damn Yankees - Ocean State Theatre Company

Best Actor (Musical), Lead - Semi-Professional

Adam Pedro - Catch Me If You Can - Academy Players RI

Best Actor (Musical), Supporting - Professional

Peter Tedeschi - It's a Wonderful Life - Ocean State Theatre Company

Best Actor (Musical), Supporting - Semi-Professional

Brooks Shatraw - Spring Awakening - Academy Players RI

Best Actor (Play), Lead - Professional

Kevin Broccoli - Buyer and Cellar - 2nd Story Theatre

Best Actor (Play), Lead - Semi-Professional

Steven Taschereau - Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol - Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

Best Actor (Play), Supporting - Professional

Kevin B. McGlynn - The Miracle Worker - Ocean State Theatre Company

Best Actor (Play), Supporting - Semi-Professional

John Morris - Ant'ny Claus - Academy Players RI

Best Actress (Musical), Lead - Professional

Jeannette Bayardelle - Sister Act - Theatre by the Sea

Best Actress (Musical), Lead - Semi-Professional

Megan Mahoney - Heathers - Academy Players RI

Best Actress (Musical), Supporting - Professional

Sarah Pothier - 1776 - Ocean State Theatre Company

Best Actress (Musical), Supporting - Semi-Professional

Maddie King - Heathers - Academy Players RI

Best Actress (Play), Lead - Professional

Laurel McMahon - The Miracle Worker - Ocean State Theatre Company

Best Actress (Play), Lead - Semi-Professional

Justine Durvin - Dinner Party - Academy Players RI

Best Actress (Play), Supporting - Professional

Kristin Wetherington - The Miracle Worker - Ocean State Theatre Company

Best Actress (Play), Supporting - Semi-Professional

Aisha Sho - The Revenger's Tragedy - Head Trick Theatre

Best Choreography - Professional

Gerrianne Genga - Anything Goes - Ocean State Theatre Company

Best Choreography - Semi Professional

Julia Gillis - Bring It On - Academy Players RI

Best Costumes - Professional

Emily Taradesh - 1776 - Ocean State Theatre Company

Best Costumes - Semi-Professional

Johnny Cagno - Heathers - Academy Players RI

Best Director (Musical) - Professional

Amiee Turner - Billy Elliot - Ocean State Theatre Company

Best Director (Musical) - Semi-Professional

Jake Farnum - Heathers - Academy Players RI

Best Director (Play) - Professional

Amiee Turner - The Miracle Worker - Ocean State Theatre Company

Best Director (Play) - Semi-Professional

Kevin Broccoli - American Strippers - Epic Theatre Company

Best Ensemble Cast (Musical) - Professional

Avenue Q - Ocean State Theatre Company

Best Ensemble Cast (Musical) - Semi-Professional

Peter Pan - Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

Best Ensemble Cast (Play) - Professional

The Miracle Worker - Ocean State Theatre Company

Best Ensemble Cast (Play) - Semi-Professional

The Crucible - Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

Best Hair and Makeup - Professional

Michael Dates & Stephanie Harrop - The Wizard of Oz - Theatre by the Sea

Best Lighting Design - Professional

Tyler Perry - Avenue Q - Ocean State Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design - Semi-Professional

Zach Searle - Spring Awakening - Academy Players RI

Best Musical - Professional

Avenue Q - Ocean State Theatre Company

Best Musical - Semi-Professional

Heathers - Academy Players RI

Best Musical Direction - Professional

John Jay Espino - Billy Elliot - Ocean State Theatre Company

Best Musical Direction - Semi Professional

Jean Maxon Carpenter - Sweeney Todd - Contemporary Theater Company

Best Play - Professional

The Miracle Worker - Ocean State Theatre Company

Best Play - Semi-Professional

Ant'ny Clause - Academy Players RI

Best Sound Design - Professional

Alex Eisenberg - A Skull in Connemara - Gamm Theatre

Best Sound Design - Semi-Professional

Kira Hawkridge - Dracula - OUT LOUD Theatre

Best Stage Design - Professional

Erik D. Diaz - Billy Elliot - Ocean State Theatre Company

Best Stage Design - Semi-Professional

Adams & Chelsea Morgan - Spring Awakening - Academy Players RI

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

Related Articles