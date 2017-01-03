2016 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards Winners Announced - ZACH Theatre Wins Big!
Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Austin winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!
And the winners are....
Best Cast of a Musical (Local)
Priscilla: Queen of the Desert - ZACH Theatre
Best Cast of a Play - Comedy (Local)
One Man, Two Guvnors - ZACH Theatre
Best Cast of a Play - Drama (Local)
Tribes - ZACH Theatre
Best Cast of a Touring Production
Book of Mormon - Broadway in Austin
Best Choreography (Local)
Dominique Kelly - Priscilla: Queen of the Desert - The Zach Theatre
Best Costume Design (Local)
Alina Bushong - Tarzan - Georgetown Palace Theatre
Best Direction of a Play - Comedy (Local)
Abe Reybold - One Man, Two Guvnors - ZACH Theatre
Best Direction of a Play - Drama (Local)
Jeremy O Torres - Pontiac Firebird Variations - Theatre Synesthesia
Best Direction of Musical (Local)
Abe Reybold - Priscilla: Queen of the Desert - ZACH Theatre
Best Family Friendly Production (Local)
Mary Poppins - ZACH Theatre
Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Local)
Javier Garcia - Mary Poppins - ZACH Theatre
Best Featured Actor in a Play - Comedy (Local)
Kirk Kelso - The Importance of Being Earnest - Sam Bass Theatre
Best Featured Actor in a Play - Drama (Local)
AaRon Johnson - Tribes - ZACH Theatre
Best Featured Actor in a Touring Production
Mark Nelson - Cabaret - Broadway in Austin
Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Local)
Wendy Zavaleta - Legally Blonde - Georgetown Palace Theatre
Best Featured Actress in a Play - Comedy (Local)
Kristin DeGroot - Arsenic and Old Lace - Georgetown Palace Theatre
Best Featured Actress in a Play - Drama (Local)
Ava L'Amoreaux - Tribes - ZACH Theatre
Best Featured Actress in a Touring Production
Alexandra Ncube - The Book of Mormon - Broadway in Austin
Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Local)
Jack Donahue - Priscilla: Queen of The Desert - ZACH Theatre
Best Leading Actor in a Play - Comedy (Local)
Martin Burke - One Man, Two Guvnors - ZACH Theatre
Best Leading Actor in a Play - Drama (Local)
Marc Pouhé - Satchel Paige and the Kansas City Swing - Austin Playhouse
Best Leading Actor in a Touring Production
Randy Harrison - Cabaret - Broadway in Austin
Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Local)
Jill Blackwood - Mary Poppins - Zach Theatre
Best Leading Actress in a Play - Comedy (Local)
Amy Downing - One Man, Two Guvnors - ZACH Theatre
Best Leading Actress in a Play - Drama (Local)
Holland Taylor - Ann - ZACH Theatre
Best Leading Actress in a Touring Production
Andrea Goss - Cabaret - Broadway in Austin
Best Lighting Design (Local)
Faith Castaneda - Tarzan - Georgetown Palace Theatre
Best Musical (Local)
Priscilla: Queen of the Desert - The Zach Theatre
Best Musical Direction (Local)
Meghan Pritchett - 42nd Street - Georgetown Palace
Best Original Score (Local)
Alice in Wonderland - Underbelly/Zach Theatre
Best Play - Comedy (Local)
One Man, Two Guvnors - ZACH Theatre
Best Play - Drama (Local)
ANN - ZACH Theatre
Best Scenic Design (Local)
Steve Williams - Tarzan - Georgetown Palace Theatre
Best School Production
Young Frankenstein - Vista Ridge High School
Best Site Specific Production or Special Event (Local)
Alice in Wonderland - Underbelly/Zach Theatre
Best Sound Design (Local)
Brian Phillip Stewart - Tarzan - Georgetown Palace Theatre
Best Touring Production
Book Of Mormon - Bass Concert Hall
Best Video/Projection Design (Local)
Rich Simms - Tarzan - Georgetown Palace Theatre
Best Writing for an Original Work (Local)
Dave Steakley - A Christmas Carol - ZACH Theatre
Best Young Adult Actor (Local)
Diego Rodriguez - James and the Giant Peach/Mary Poppins - ZACH Theatre
Best Young Adult Actress (Local)
Stefanie Renee Salyers - Legally Blonde/Smokey Joe's Cafe - Georgetown Palace Theatre
Person to Watch (Local)
Boyce Templin - Priscilla:Queen of the Desert/Smokey Joe's Cafe/Pageant:The Musical/Tarzan
Theatre of the Year (Local)
ZACH Theatre
