2016 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards Winners Announced - ZACH Theatre Wins Big!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Austin winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

And the winners are....

Best Cast of a Musical (Local)

Priscilla: Queen of the Desert - ZACH Theatre

Best Cast of a Play - Comedy (Local)

One Man, Two Guvnors - ZACH Theatre

Best Cast of a Play - Drama (Local)

Tribes - ZACH Theatre

Best Cast of a Touring Production

Book of Mormon - Broadway in Austin

Best Choreography (Local)

Dominique Kelly - Priscilla: Queen of the Desert - The Zach Theatre

Best Costume Design (Local)

Alina Bushong - Tarzan - Georgetown Palace Theatre

Best Direction of a Play - Comedy (Local)

Abe Reybold - One Man, Two Guvnors - ZACH Theatre

Best Direction of a Play - Drama (Local)

Jeremy O Torres - Pontiac Firebird Variations - Theatre Synesthesia

Best Direction of Musical (Local)

Abe Reybold - Priscilla: Queen of the Desert - ZACH Theatre

Best Family Friendly Production (Local)

Mary Poppins - ZACH Theatre

Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Local)

Javier Garcia - Mary Poppins - ZACH Theatre

Best Featured Actor in a Play - Comedy (Local)

Kirk Kelso - The Importance of Being Earnest - Sam Bass Theatre

Best Featured Actor in a Play - Drama (Local)

AaRon Johnson - Tribes - ZACH Theatre

Best Featured Actor in a Touring Production

Mark Nelson - Cabaret - Broadway in Austin

Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Local)

Wendy Zavaleta - Legally Blonde - Georgetown Palace Theatre

Best Featured Actress in a Play - Comedy (Local)

Kristin DeGroot - Arsenic and Old Lace - Georgetown Palace Theatre

Best Featured Actress in a Play - Drama (Local)

Ava L'Amoreaux - Tribes - ZACH Theatre

Best Featured Actress in a Touring Production

Alexandra Ncube - The Book of Mormon - Broadway in Austin

Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Local)

Jack Donahue - Priscilla: Queen of The Desert - ZACH Theatre

Best Leading Actor in a Play - Comedy (Local)

Martin Burke - One Man, Two Guvnors - ZACH Theatre

Best Leading Actor in a Play - Drama (Local)

Marc Pouhé - Satchel Paige and the Kansas City Swing - Austin Playhouse

Best Leading Actor in a Touring Production

Randy Harrison - Cabaret - Broadway in Austin

Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Local)

Jill Blackwood - Mary Poppins - Zach Theatre

Best Leading Actress in a Play - Comedy (Local)

Amy Downing - One Man, Two Guvnors - ZACH Theatre

Best Leading Actress in a Play - Drama (Local)

Holland Taylor - Ann - ZACH Theatre

Best Leading Actress in a Touring Production

Andrea Goss - Cabaret - Broadway in Austin

Best Lighting Design (Local)

Faith Castaneda - Tarzan - Georgetown Palace Theatre

Best Musical (Local)

Priscilla: Queen of the Desert - The Zach Theatre

Best Musical Direction (Local)

Meghan Pritchett - 42nd Street - Georgetown Palace

Best Original Score (Local)

Alice in Wonderland - Underbelly/Zach Theatre

Best Play - Comedy (Local)

One Man, Two Guvnors - ZACH Theatre

Best Play - Drama (Local)

ANN - ZACH Theatre

Best Scenic Design (Local)

Steve Williams - Tarzan - Georgetown Palace Theatre

Best School Production

Young Frankenstein - Vista Ridge High School

Best Site Specific Production or Special Event (Local)

Alice in Wonderland - Underbelly/Zach Theatre

Best Sound Design (Local)

Brian Phillip Stewart - Tarzan - Georgetown Palace Theatre

Best Touring Production

Book Of Mormon - Bass Concert Hall

Best Video/Projection Design (Local)

Rich Simms - Tarzan - Georgetown Palace Theatre

Best Writing for an Original Work (Local)

Dave Steakley - A Christmas Carol - ZACH Theatre

Best Young Adult Actor (Local)

Diego Rodriguez - James and the Giant Peach/Mary Poppins - ZACH Theatre

Best Young Adult Actress (Local)

Stefanie Renee Salyers - Legally Blonde/Smokey Joe's Cafe - Georgetown Palace Theatre

Person to Watch (Local)

Boyce Templin - Priscilla:Queen of the Desert/Smokey Joe's Cafe/Pageant:The Musical/Tarzan

Theatre of the Year (Local)

ZACH Theatre

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical.

