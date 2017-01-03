2016 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards Winners Announced - Xavier Orozco, Alexis Sims, Justin Foley and More!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Dallas winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Performance Award (Adult): Best Actor in a Musical

Xavier Orozco - In The Heights - Art Centre Theatre

Performance Award (Adult): Best Actor in a Play

John Rodgers - To Kill A Mockingbird - The Firehouse Theatre

Performance Award (Adult): Best Actress in a Musical

Alexis Sims - Dreamgirls - Dallas Theater Center

Performance Award (Adult): Best Actress in a Play

Janelle lutz - Over the Rainbow - Uptown Players

Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Justin Foley - Carousel - Rockwall Summer Musicals

Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actor in a Play

B.J. Cleveland - It's Only a Play - Uptown Players

Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Traci Elaine Lee - Dreamgirls - Dallas Theater Center

Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Taylor Donnelson - Steel Magnolias - The Firehouse Theatre

Performance Award (Youth): Best Actor in a Musical

Westin Brown - Billy Elliot - The Firehouse Theatre

Performance Award (Youth): Best Actor in a Play

Alex Duva - The Big Meal - WaterTower Theatre

Performance Award (Youth): Best Actress in a Musical

Lauren Scott - Mary Poppins - The Firehouse Theatre

Performance Award (Youth): Best Actress in a Play

Piper Cunningham - To Kill A Mockingbird - The Firehouse Theatre

Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Matthew Vinson - Billy Elliot - The Firehouse Theatre

Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Stephen Newton - To Kill A Mockingbird - The Firehouse Theatre

Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Sydney Noelle Pitts - Billy Elliot - The Firehouse Theatre

Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Hannah Winkler - Love/Sick - Outcry Youth Theatre

Performance Award: Best Cabaret Performer (Male or Female)

Denise Lee - Divas of American Music - Two Corks & A Bottle

Performance Award: Best Ensemble Performance

Billy Elliot - The Firehouse Theatre

Production Award (Adult): Best Overall Production of a Musical

Dreamgirls - Dallas Theater Center

Production Award (Adult): Best Overall Production of a Play

Over the Rainbow - Uptown Players

Production Award (Youth): Best Overall Production of a Musical

Children of Eden - Casa Mañana

Production Award (Youth): Best Overall Production of a Play

A Wrinkle in Time - Outcry Youth Theatre

Production Award: Best Touring Production

Wicked - Dallas Summer Musicals

Technical Award: Best Choreography

James Kinney - Children of Eden - Casa Mañana

Technical Award: Best Costume Design

Victor Newman Brockwell - Thoroughly Modern Millie - The Firehouse Theatre

Technical Award: Best Direction

Derek Whitener - Billy Elliot - The Firehouse Theatre

Technical Award: Best Lighting Design

Scott Davis - Billy Elliot - The Firehouse Theatre

Technical Award: Best Musical Direction

W. Brent Sawyer - Children of Eden - Casa Mañana

Technical Award: Best Original Script and/or Score of a New Work

Jeff Swearingen - Old MacDonald's Farm - Fun House Theatre and Film

Technical Award: Best Props Design

Sarah Nobles - Into The Woods - Music Theatre of Denton

Technical Award: Best Scenic Design

Kevin Brown - Billy Elliot - The Firehouse Theatre

Technical Award: Best Sound Design

Tim Addison - Bonnie & Clyde - Theatre Coppell

Venue Award: Best Performance Venue Over 500 Seats

Winspear Opera House

Venue Award: Best Performance Venue Under 500 Seats

The Firehouse Theatre

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

