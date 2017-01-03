2016 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards Winners Announced - Xavier Orozco, Alexis Sims, Justin Foley and More!
Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Dallas winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!
Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.
And the winners are....
Performance Award (Adult): Best Actor in a Musical
Xavier Orozco - In The Heights - Art Centre Theatre
Performance Award (Adult): Best Actor in a Play
John Rodgers - To Kill A Mockingbird - The Firehouse Theatre
Performance Award (Adult): Best Actress in a Musical
Alexis Sims - Dreamgirls - Dallas Theater Center
Performance Award (Adult): Best Actress in a Play
Janelle lutz - Over the Rainbow - Uptown Players
Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Justin Foley - Carousel - Rockwall Summer Musicals
Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actor in a Play
B.J. Cleveland - It's Only a Play - Uptown Players
Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Traci Elaine Lee - Dreamgirls - Dallas Theater Center
Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Taylor Donnelson - Steel Magnolias - The Firehouse Theatre
Performance Award (Youth): Best Actor in a Musical
Westin Brown - Billy Elliot - The Firehouse Theatre
Performance Award (Youth): Best Actor in a Play
Alex Duva - The Big Meal - WaterTower Theatre
Performance Award (Youth): Best Actress in a Musical
Lauren Scott - Mary Poppins - The Firehouse Theatre
Performance Award (Youth): Best Actress in a Play
Piper Cunningham - To Kill A Mockingbird - The Firehouse Theatre
Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Matthew Vinson - Billy Elliot - The Firehouse Theatre
Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Stephen Newton - To Kill A Mockingbird - The Firehouse Theatre
Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Sydney Noelle Pitts - Billy Elliot - The Firehouse Theatre
Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Hannah Winkler - Love/Sick - Outcry Youth Theatre
Performance Award: Best Cabaret Performer (Male or Female)
Denise Lee - Divas of American Music - Two Corks & A Bottle
Performance Award: Best Ensemble Performance
Billy Elliot - The Firehouse Theatre
Production Award (Adult): Best Overall Production of a Musical
Dreamgirls - Dallas Theater Center
Production Award (Adult): Best Overall Production of a Play
Over the Rainbow - Uptown Players
Production Award (Youth): Best Overall Production of a Musical
Children of Eden - Casa Mañana
Production Award (Youth): Best Overall Production of a Play
A Wrinkle in Time - Outcry Youth Theatre
Production Award: Best Touring Production
Wicked - Dallas Summer Musicals
Technical Award: Best Choreography
James Kinney - Children of Eden - Casa Mañana
Technical Award: Best Costume Design
Victor Newman Brockwell - Thoroughly Modern Millie - The Firehouse Theatre
Technical Award: Best Direction
Derek Whitener - Billy Elliot - The Firehouse Theatre
Technical Award: Best Lighting Design
Scott Davis - Billy Elliot - The Firehouse Theatre
Technical Award: Best Musical Direction
W. Brent Sawyer - Children of Eden - Casa Mañana
Technical Award: Best Original Script and/or Score of a New Work
Jeff Swearingen - Old MacDonald's Farm - Fun House Theatre and Film
Technical Award: Best Props Design
Sarah Nobles - Into The Woods - Music Theatre of Denton
Technical Award: Best Scenic Design
Kevin Brown - Billy Elliot - The Firehouse Theatre
Technical Award: Best Sound Design
Tim Addison - Bonnie & Clyde - Theatre Coppell
Venue Award: Best Performance Venue Over 500 Seats
Winspear Opera House
Venue Award: Best Performance Venue Under 500 Seats
The Firehouse Theatre
BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.
Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."
In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."