2016 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards Winners Announced - Kristin Chenoweth, Christine Ebersole, Rachel York and More!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Los Angeles winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

LA Senior Editor, Don Grigware, says:

"Congratulations to all these fabulous winners and their runners-up. It's been a great year for LA theatre, and I am so proud to see such magnificent work onstage from performers and from the creative teams behind the scenes. In our troubled times, without a question of a doubt, we need the creativity and imagination of theatre. Let's make 2017 an even better year in expressing with pride our unified creative strengths. Bravo!"

And the winners are....

Best Cabaret Artist - Female (Large Venue)

Kristin Chenoweth - Coming Home - Walt Disney Concert Hall

Best Cabaret Artist - Female (Small Venue)

Christine Ebersole - Big Noise From Winnetka - Lovelace Studio Theatre @ The Wallis

Best Cabaret Artist - Male (Large Venue)

Brian Stokes Mitchell - In Character - Walt Disney Concert Hall

Best Cabaret Artist - Male (Small Venue)

Ben Vereen - Live in Concert - Catalina Jazz Club

Best Choreography (Local Production)

Cassie Crump - Recorded in Hollywood - Center Theatre Group/Kirk Douglas Theatre

Best Choreography (Touring Production)

Rob Marshall - Cabaret - Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Best Costume Design (Local Production)

Michael Mullen - The Boy From Oz - Celebration Theatre

Best Costume Design (Touring)

Linda Cho - A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder - Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre

Best Direction of a Musical (Local Production)

Denise Dowse - Recorded in Hollywood - Center Theatre Group/Kirk Douglas Theatre

Best Direction of a Musical (Touring Production)

Casey Nicholaw - The Book of Mormon - Segerstrom Center for the Performing Arts

Best Direction of a Play (Local Production)

Andre Barron - The Play About The Baby - The Road Theatre Company

Best Director of a Play (Touring)

Ivo Van Hove - A View From The Bridge - Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre

Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Local Production)

Jason Paige - For the Record: Scorsese - American Crime Requiem - Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Touring Production)

J. Harrison Ghee - Kinky Boots - Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Best Featured Actor in a Play (Local Production)

James Holloway - Broken Fences - The Road Theatre Company

Best Featured Actor in a Play (Touring)

Tim Dutton - 1984 - The Broad Stage

Best Featured Actress in Play (Touring)

Andrus Nichols - A View From The Bridge - Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre

Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Local Production)

Betty Buckley - Grey Gardens - Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre

Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Touring Production)

Becky Gulsvig - BEAUTIFUL - The Carole King Musical - Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Best Featured Actress in a Play (Local Production)

Casey McKinnon - The Tragedy of JFK - The Blank Theatre

Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Local Production)

Stu James - Recorded in Hollywood - Center Theatre Group/Kirk Douglas Theatre

Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Touring Production)

A.J. Holmes - The Book of Mormon - Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Best Leading Actor in a Play (Local Production)

Tony Abatemarco - The Tragedy of JFK - The Blank Theatre

Best Leading Actor in a Play (Touring Production)

Ryan O'Neal - Love Letters - Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Local Production)

Rachel York - Grey Gardens - Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre

Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Touring Production)

Idina Menzel - If/Then - Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Best Leading Actress in a Play (Local Production)

Susan Denaker - The Tragedy of JFK - The Blank Theatre

Best Leading Actress in a Play (Touring Production)

Ali MacGraw - Love Letters - Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Best Lighting Design (Local Production)

Dan Efros and Michael Berger - For The Record: Scorsese - American Crime Requiem - Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Best Musical (Local Production)

For The Record Scorsese: American Crime Requiem - Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Best Musical (Touring Production)

BEAUTIFUL - The Carole King Musical - Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Best Musical Direction (Local Production)

Jesse Vargas - For the Record: Scorsese - American Crime Requiem - Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Best Musical Direction (Touring Production)

Susan Draus - BEAUTIFUL - The Carole King Musical - Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Best Play (Local Production)

The Play about the Baby - The Road Theatre Company

Best Play (Touring Production)

A View From the Bridge - Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre

Best Scenic Design (Local Production)

Matt Steinbrenner and Kyle Courter - For the Record: Scorsese - American Crime Requiem - Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Best Sound Design (Local Production)

Ben Soldate - For The Record: Scorsese - American Crime Requiem - Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Best Special Theatre Event

West Side Story - Hollywood Bowl

