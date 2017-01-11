2016 BWW UK/West End Awards Winners Announced - GROUNDHOG DAY, Ian McKellen and More!

Votes are cast; polls are closed, results have been tabulated...and this was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 UK/West End award winners - huge congratulations to them, and thank you to all who voted!

UK theatregoers this year were thrilled to revisit Groundhog Day, which takes four awards, including Theatrical Event of the Year. Fellow musical In the Heights scooped three (an auspicious sign for the incoming Hamilton?), while on the play side, winners ranged from Ian McKellen and Billie Piper to Annie Baker and Adam Penford.

Here is the full list of 2016 winners

Best Actor in a New Production of a Musical

Michael Xavier - Sunset Boulevard - London Coliseum

Best Actor in a New Production of a Play

Ian McKellen - No Man's Land - Wyndham's Theatre

Best Actress in a New Production of a Musical

Carrie Hope Fletcher - Chitty Chitty Bang Bang - UK Tour

Best Actress in a New Production of a Play

Billie Piper - Yerma - Young Vic

Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Polly Bennett - People, Places and Things - Wyndham's Theatre

Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Gregg Barnes - Aladdin - Prince Edward Theatre

Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical

Matthew Warchus - Groundhog Day - Old Vic

Best Direction of a New Production of a Play

Adam Penford - The Boys in the Band - Park Theatre

Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Hugh Vanstone - Groundhog Day - Old Vic

Best Long-running West End Show

Les Miserables - Queen's Theatre

Best Long-running West End Show Performer (Female)

Katy Secombe - Les Miserables - Queen's Theatre

Best Long-running West End Show Performer (Male)

Craige Els - Matilda the Musical - Cambridge Theatre

Best New London Fringe Production

I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road - Jermyn Street Theatre

Best New Play

Annie Baker - The Flick - National Theatre

Best New Production of a Musical

In the Heights - King's Cross Theatre

Best New Regional Production

Half a Sixpence - Chichester Festival Theatre

Best Revival of a Musical

Show Boat - New London Theatre

Best Revival of a Play

A Midsummer Night's Dream - Shakespeare's Globe

Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Rob Howell - Groundhog Day - Old Vic

Best Supporting Actor in a New Production of a Musical

David Bedella - In the Heights - King's Cross Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a New Production of a Play

Tom Burke - The Deep Blue Sea - National Theatre

Best Supporting Actress in a New Production of a Musical

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt - In the Heights - King's Cross Theatre

Best Supporting Actress in a New Production of a Play

Natalie Simpson - Hamlet - Royal Shakespeare Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in a New Dance Production

Drew McOnie - Jekyll & Hyde - Old Vic

Outstanding Achievement in a New Opera Production

Iris - Opera Holland Park

Theatrical Event of the Year

Groundhog Day - Old Vic

Theatrical Venue of the Year

Arts Theatre

Understudy of the Year in Any Play or Musical (Female)

Alice Stokoe - American Idiot - Arts Theatre

Understudy of the Year in Any Play or Musical (Male)

Cellen Chugg Jones - American Idiot - Arts Theatre

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

