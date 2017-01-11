2016 BWW UK/West End Awards Winners Announced - GROUNDHOG DAY, Ian McKellen and More!
Votes are cast; polls are closed, results have been tabulated...and this was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 UK/West End award winners - huge congratulations to them, and thank you to all who voted!
UK theatregoers this year were thrilled to revisit Groundhog Day, which takes four awards, including Theatrical Event of the Year. Fellow musical In the Heights scooped three (an auspicious sign for the incoming Hamilton?), while on the play side, winners ranged from Ian McKellen and Billie Piper to Annie Baker and Adam Penford.
Here is the full list of 2016 winners
Best Actor in a New Production of a Musical
Michael Xavier - Sunset Boulevard - London Coliseum
Best Actor in a New Production of a Play
Ian McKellen - No Man's Land - Wyndham's Theatre
Best Actress in a New Production of a Musical
Carrie Hope Fletcher - Chitty Chitty Bang Bang - UK Tour
Best Actress in a New Production of a Play
Billie Piper - Yerma - Young Vic
Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Polly Bennett - People, Places and Things - Wyndham's Theatre
Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Gregg Barnes - Aladdin - Prince Edward Theatre
Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical
Matthew Warchus - Groundhog Day - Old Vic
Best Direction of a New Production of a Play
Adam Penford - The Boys in the Band - Park Theatre
Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Hugh Vanstone - Groundhog Day - Old Vic
Best Long-running West End Show
Les Miserables - Queen's Theatre
Best Long-running West End Show Performer (Female)
Katy Secombe - Les Miserables - Queen's Theatre
Best Long-running West End Show Performer (Male)
Craige Els - Matilda the Musical - Cambridge Theatre
Best New London Fringe Production
I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road - Jermyn Street Theatre
Best New Play
Annie Baker - The Flick - National Theatre
Best New Production of a Musical
In the Heights - King's Cross Theatre
Best New Regional Production
Half a Sixpence - Chichester Festival Theatre
Best Revival of a Musical
Show Boat - New London Theatre
Best Revival of a Play
A Midsummer Night's Dream - Shakespeare's Globe
Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Rob Howell - Groundhog Day - Old Vic
Best Supporting Actor in a New Production of a Musical
David Bedella - In the Heights - King's Cross Theatre
Best Supporting Actor in a New Production of a Play
Tom Burke - The Deep Blue Sea - National Theatre
Best Supporting Actress in a New Production of a Musical
Victoria Hamilton-Barritt - In the Heights - King's Cross Theatre
Best Supporting Actress in a New Production of a Play
Natalie Simpson - Hamlet - Royal Shakespeare Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in a New Dance Production
Drew McOnie - Jekyll & Hyde - Old Vic
Outstanding Achievement in a New Opera Production
Iris - Opera Holland Park
Theatrical Event of the Year
Groundhog Day - Old Vic
Theatrical Venue of the Year
Arts Theatre
Understudy of the Year in Any Play or Musical (Female)
Alice Stokoe - American Idiot - Arts Theatre
Understudy of the Year in Any Play or Musical (Male)
Cellen Chugg Jones - American Idiot - Arts Theatre
Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.
