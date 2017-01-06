2016 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards Winners Announced - Matt Doyle, Sergio Trujillo, Michael Blevins; Paper Mill Wins 7 Awards!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 New Jersey winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Senior New Jersey Editor, Marina Kennedy, says, "We wish to congratulate all those who were nominated for the New Jersey Broadwayworld.com Awards and are proud to post the winners. The incredible quality and variety of Garden State theater is outstanding in the metro area. At Broadwayworld.com we want to continue to cover and promote the amazing artistry that is happening year-round in New Jersey."

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Matt Doyle - West Side Story - Paper Mill Playhouse

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)

Marc Geller - Disgraced - Cape May Stage

Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Lea Antolini-Lid - A Christmas Carol the Musical - Centenary Stage Company

Best Actress in a Play (Professional)

Liza Vann - Iago - New Jersey Repertory Company

Best Cabaret or Musical Performance (Professional)

Kelly Briggs - Broadway on the Boardwalk - Ocean Club, Atlantic City

Best Choreography (Professional)

Sergio Trujillo - A Bronx Tale: The Musical - Paper Mill Playhouse

Best Costume Design (Professional)

William Ivey Long - A Bronx Tale: The Musical - Paper Mill Playhouse

Best Direction of a Musical (Professional)

Michael Blevins - A Christmas Carol the Musical - Centenary Stage Company

Best Direction of a Play (Professional)

Roy Steinberg - Disgraced - Cape May Stage

Best Lighting Design (Professional)

Chris Miller - Heathers: The Musical - Eagle Theatre

Best Musical (Professional)

West Side Story - Paper Mill Playhouse

Best New Play or Musical (Professional)

A Bronx Tale: The Musical - Paper Mill Playhouse

Best Play (Professional)

Disgraced - Cape May Stage

Best Production by a Local Theater (Non-Professional)

The Who's Tommy - Phoenix Productions

Best Set Design (Professional)

Beowulf Boritt - A Bronx Tale: The Musical - Paper Mill Playhouse

Best Sound Design (Professional)

Gareth Owen - A Bronx Tale: The Musical - Paper Mill Playhouse

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

