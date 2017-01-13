2016 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards Winners Announced - Justine Icy Moral, Tim MacDonald, Kimberly Gilbert and More!
Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Washington, DC winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners! *Nominations and awards were chosen by the readers and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the BWW DC-based writing staff.
Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.
And the winners are....
Best Actor in a Community Theatre Production
Morgan DeHart - Footloose - McLean Community Players
Best Actor in a Musical - Large Professional Theatre
Tiziano D'Affuso - The Little Mermaid - Imagination Stage
Best Actor in a Musical - Small Professional Theatre
Tim MacDonald - The Wizard of Oz - Zemfira Stage
Best Actor in a Play - Large Professional Theatre
Jaysen Wright - Looking for Roberto Clemente - Imagination Stage
Best Actor in a Play - Small Professional Theatre
Mark Lee Adams - When the Rain Stops Falling - 1st Stage
Best Actor or Actress in an Educational Theatre Production
Leo Scheck - American Idiot - Act Two at Levine
Best Actress in a Community Theatre Production
Taunya Ferguson - Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street - St. Mark's Players
Best Actress in a Musical - Large Professional Theatre
Justine Icy Moral - The Little Mermaid - Imagination Stage
Best Actress in a Musical - Small Professional Theatre
Iyona Blake - Caroline, or Change - Creative Cauldron
Best Actress in a Play - Large Professional Theatre
Kimberly Gilbert - Angels in America - Round House Theatre
Best Actress in a Play - Small Professional Theatre
Justine Icy Moral - Journey to the West - Constellation Theatre Company
Best Community Theatre Production
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street - St. Mark's Players
Best Direction - Large Professional Theatre
Kathryn Chase Bryer - The Little Mermaid - Imagination Stage
Best Direction - Small Professional Theatre
Matt Conner & Stephen Gregory Smith - Monsters of the Villa Diodati - Creative Cauldron
Best Educational Theatre Production
Footloose - Imagination Stage
Best Musical - Large Professional Theatre
West Side Story - Signature Theatre
Best Musical - Small Professional Theatre
American Idiot - Keegan Theatre
Best Play - Large Professional Theatre
Angels in America - Round House Theatre
Best Play - Small Professional Theatre
Equus - Constellation Theatre Company
Best Theatre for Young Audiences Production
The Little Mermaid - Imagination Stage
Most Creative Technical Design - Large Professional Theatre
Lee Savage (Scenic/Set) - La Cage Aux Folles - Signature Theatre
Most Creative Technical Design - Small Professional Theatre
A.J. Guban (Scenic/Lighting) - Avenue Q - Constellation Theatre Company
