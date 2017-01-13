2016 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards Winners Announced - Justine Icy Moral, Tim MacDonald, Kimberly Gilbert and More!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Washington, DC winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners! *Nominations and awards were chosen by the readers and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the BWW DC-based writing staff.

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Community Theatre Production

Morgan DeHart - Footloose - McLean Community Players

Best Actor in a Musical - Large Professional Theatre

Tiziano D'Affuso - The Little Mermaid - Imagination Stage

Best Actor in a Musical - Small Professional Theatre

Tim MacDonald - The Wizard of Oz - Zemfira Stage

Best Actor in a Play - Large Professional Theatre

Jaysen Wright - Looking for Roberto Clemente - Imagination Stage

Best Actor in a Play - Small Professional Theatre

Mark Lee Adams - When the Rain Stops Falling - 1st Stage

Best Actor or Actress in an Educational Theatre Production

Leo Scheck - American Idiot - Act Two at Levine

Best Actress in a Community Theatre Production

Taunya Ferguson - Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street - St. Mark's Players

Best Actress in a Musical - Large Professional Theatre

Justine Icy Moral - The Little Mermaid - Imagination Stage

Best Actress in a Musical - Small Professional Theatre

Iyona Blake - Caroline, or Change - Creative Cauldron

Best Actress in a Play - Large Professional Theatre

Kimberly Gilbert - Angels in America - Round House Theatre

Best Actress in a Play - Small Professional Theatre

Justine Icy Moral - Journey to the West - Constellation Theatre Company

Best Community Theatre Production

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street - St. Mark's Players

Best Direction - Large Professional Theatre

Kathryn Chase Bryer - The Little Mermaid - Imagination Stage

Best Direction - Small Professional Theatre

Matt Conner & Stephen Gregory Smith - Monsters of the Villa Diodati - Creative Cauldron

Best Educational Theatre Production

Footloose - Imagination Stage

Best Musical - Large Professional Theatre

West Side Story - Signature Theatre

Best Musical - Small Professional Theatre

American Idiot - Keegan Theatre

Best Play - Large Professional Theatre

Angels in America - Round House Theatre

Best Play - Small Professional Theatre

Equus - Constellation Theatre Company

Best Theatre for Young Audiences Production

The Little Mermaid - Imagination Stage

Most Creative Technical Design - Large Professional Theatre

Lee Savage (Scenic/Set) - La Cage Aux Folles - Signature Theatre

Most Creative Technical Design - Small Professional Theatre

A.J. Guban (Scenic/Lighting) - Avenue Q - Constellation Theatre Company

