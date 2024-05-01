Video: Go Inside Opening Night of STEREOPHONIC on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The music plays on at the Golden Theatre, where the critical darling of the spring season, David Adjmi’s Stereophonic, recently celebrated its opening night. The production is now the most Tony-nominated play of all time, earning 13 nominations.

"I couldn't have dreamed anything like this," said Adjimi on the big night. "When you start a play, its so homemade. It's just you at a desk. To see it expand and to see the magnitude of what this is being is so miraculous to me that I don't even have words for it."

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. In Stereophonic, Adjmi invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

"I think this is a very unusual piece," added director Daniel Aukin. "It's not like any piece of theatre that I've seen before. In order to make it, it asked so much of the whole creative team and all of the actors. It's a real labor of love."

In this video, go inside the big night with the team and cast, including Will Brill, Andrew R. Butler, Juliana Canfield, Eli Gelb, Tom Pecinka, Sarah Pidgeon, and Chris Stack.

