2016 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards Winners Announced - Debby Lennon, David Schmittou and More!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 St. Louis winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Comedy

Spencer Davis Millford - Peter and the Starcatcher - The Repertory Theatre of St Louis

Best Actor in a Drama

Kevin O'Brien - Five Women Wearing the Same Dress - Stray Dog Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical

David Schmittou - The Drowsy Chaperone - Stages St. Louis

Best Actress in a Comedy

Betsy Hogg - Peter and The Starcatcher - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Best Actress in a Drama

SIGRYD WISE - INHERIT THE WIND - INSIGHT THEATRE COMPANY

Best Actress in a Musical

Debby Lennon - Grey Gardens - Max & Louie Productions

Best Comedy

Peter and the Starcatcher - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Best Costumes Drama/Comedy

Dorothy Englis - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Best Costumes Musical

Brad Musgrove - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - STAGES St. Lous

Best Direction of a Comedy

Blake Robison - Peter and the Starcatcher - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Best Direction of a Drama

Tim Ocel - Old Wicked Songs - The New Jewish Theatre

Best Direction of Musical

Michael Hamilton - SISTER ACT - STAGES St. Louis

Best Drama

Angel Street - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Best Ensemble Performance

SISTER ACT - STAGES St. Louis

Best Lighting Design Musical

Sean M. Savoie - SISTER ACT - STAGES St. Louis

Best Musical

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - STAGES St. Louis

Best Musical Direction

Lisa Campbell Albert - SISTER ACT - STAGES St. Louis

Best Scenic Design Drama/Comedy

Wilson Chin - Angel Street - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Best Scenic Design Musical

James Wolk - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - STAGES St. Louis

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Erik Keiser - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - STAGES St. Louis

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Michael BrightMAN - INHERIT THE WIND - INSIGHT THEATRE COMPANY

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Edward Juvier - The Drowsy Chaperone - Stages St. Louis

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Gabriela Diaz - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

SUSIE WALL - INHERIT THE WIND - INSIGHT THEATRE COMPANY

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Melissa Todd - Smoke on the Mountain - Little Opry Theatre

Best Theatre Company

STAGES St. Louis

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

