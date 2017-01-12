2016 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards Winners Announced - Debby Lennon, David Schmittou and More!
Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 St. Louis winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!
Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.
And the winners are....
Best Actor in a Comedy
Spencer Davis Millford - Peter and the Starcatcher - The Repertory Theatre of St Louis
Best Actor in a Drama
Kevin O'Brien - Five Women Wearing the Same Dress - Stray Dog Theatre
Best Actor in a Musical
David Schmittou - The Drowsy Chaperone - Stages St. Louis
Best Actress in a Comedy
Betsy Hogg - Peter and The Starcatcher - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Best Actress in a Drama
SIGRYD WISE - INHERIT THE WIND - INSIGHT THEATRE COMPANY
Best Actress in a Musical
Debby Lennon - Grey Gardens - Max & Louie Productions
Best Comedy
Peter and the Starcatcher - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Best Costumes Drama/Comedy
Dorothy Englis - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
Best Costumes Musical
Brad Musgrove - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - STAGES St. Lous
Best Direction of a Comedy
Blake Robison - Peter and the Starcatcher - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Best Direction of a Drama
Tim Ocel - Old Wicked Songs - The New Jewish Theatre
Best Direction of Musical
Michael Hamilton - SISTER ACT - STAGES St. Louis
Best Drama
Angel Street - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Best Ensemble Performance
SISTER ACT - STAGES St. Louis
Best Lighting Design Musical
Sean M. Savoie - SISTER ACT - STAGES St. Louis
Best Musical
THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - STAGES St. Louis
Best Musical Direction
Lisa Campbell Albert - SISTER ACT - STAGES St. Louis
Best Scenic Design Drama/Comedy
Wilson Chin - Angel Street - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Best Scenic Design Musical
James Wolk - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - STAGES St. Louis
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Erik Keiser - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - STAGES St. Louis
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama
Michael BrightMAN - INHERIT THE WIND - INSIGHT THEATRE COMPANY
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Edward Juvier - The Drowsy Chaperone - Stages St. Louis
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Gabriela Diaz - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama
SUSIE WALL - INHERIT THE WIND - INSIGHT THEATRE COMPANY
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Melissa Todd - Smoke on the Mountain - Little Opry Theatre
Best Theatre Company
STAGES St. Louis
BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.
Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."
In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."