2016 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards Winners Announced - Anthony Rapp, Idina Menzel and More!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Seattle winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Choreography (Local)

Katy Tabb - Billy Elliot - Village Theatre

Best Costume Design (Local)

Barbara Klingberg - Amadeus - Bainbridge Performing Arts

Best Direction of Musical (Local)

Troy Wageman - Parade - Sound Theater Company

Best Direction of Play (Local)

Kate Carruthers - Amadeus - Bainbridge Performing Arts

Best Ensemble Cast Play or Musical (Local)

The Wiz - Tacoma Musical Playhouse

Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Local)

Matthew Dela Cruz - The Wiz - Tacoma Musical Playhouse

Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Touring)

Anthony Rapp - If/Then - Paramount Theatre

Best Featured Actor in a Play (Local)

Luke Walker - Amadeus - Bainbridge Performing Arts

Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Local)

Stephanie Bull - Jekyll and Hyde - Renton Civic Theatre

Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Touring)

Kristen Mengelkoch - A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder - 5th Avenue Theatre

Best Featured Actress in a Play (Local)

DeannA Martinez - Romeo and Juliet - New Muses Theatre Company

Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Local)

Rafe Wadleigh - The Addams Family Musical - Tacoma Musical Playhouse

Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Touring)

Joey Barreiro - Newsies - Paramount Theatre

Best Leading Actor in a Play (Local)

David Roby - One Man, Two Guvnors - Sound Theatre Company

Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Local)

Taylor Davis - Avenue Q - Lakewood Playhouse

Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Touring)

Idina Menzel - If/Then - Paramount Theatre

Best Leading Actress in a Play (Local)

Jenna McRill - Romeo and Juliet - New Muses Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design (Local)

John Chenault - The Addams Family Musical - Tacoma Musical Playhouse

Best Musical (Local)

The Addams Family - Tacoma Musical Playhouse

Best Musical (Touring)

The Book of Mormon - Paramount Theatre

Best Musical Direction (Local)

Josh Zimmerman - Avenue Q - Lakewood Playhouse

Best NEW/ORIGINAL/ADAPTATION play/musical (Local)

Irene Sankoff and David Hein - Come From Away - Seattle Rep

Best Play (Local)

Amadeus - Bainbridge Performing Arts

Best Scenic Design (Local)

Brian Sidney Bembridge - Assassins - ACT Theatre

Best Sound Design (Local)

Kevin Heard - Assassins - ACT Theatre

Best Special Theatre Event (Local)

Festival of New Musicals - Village Theatre

Person to Watch (Local)

Matthew Dela Cruz

Theatre of the Year (Local)

Tacoma Little Theatre

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

