Video: Go Inside Opening Night of PATRIOTS on Broadway

Patriots is running on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

By: May. 01, 2024
Peter Morgan's work is back on Broadway this season with Patriots, led by Tony nominee Michael Stuhlbarg and directed by Rupert Goold. The show just celebrated its opening last week and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special day.

In 1991, after the fall of the Soviet Union, the new Russia belongs to its oligarchs – and no one is more powerful than billionaire Boris Berezovsky. “If the politicians cannot save Russia,” he insists, “then we businessmen must.” When an eventual successor to President Boris Yeltsin is needed, Berezovsky turns to the little-known deputy mayor of St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin. But soon Putin’s ruthless rise threatens Berezovsky’s reign, setting off a riveting, near-Shakespearean confrontation between the two powerful, fatally flawed men.

"I enjoy the immediate feeling of being in a room with other people, telling a story and having a common energy in the room," explained Stuhlbarg on the red carpet. "That's what I've missed the most. Not only being surrounded by such wonderful artists, but to tell a story  and have an audience be as much a part of that story  as it is for us who are up there telling it... there's nothing like live theatre."

In this video, watch as the cast and creative team celebrate the big night!


