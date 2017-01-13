2016 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards Winners Announced - UCSB Department of Theater and DanceÂ Wins Big!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Santa Barbara winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Costume Design

Ann Bruice - The Death of Kings - UCSB Department of Theater and Dance

Best Director

Irwin Appel - The Death of Kings - UCSB Department of Theater and Dance

Best Lighting Design

Vickie J. Scott - The Death of Kings - UCSB Department of Theater and Dance

Best Musical Director

Kacey Link - Heathers - Out of the Box Theatre Company

Best Musical or Opera

Heathers: The Musical - Out Of the Box Theatre Company

Best Play (non-musical)

Death of Kings - UCSB Department of Theater and Dance

Best Scenic Design

Greg Mitchell - Death of Kings - UCSB Department of Theater and Dance

Community/University Theatre Company of the Year

UCSB Department of Theater and Dance

Outstanding Performance in a Musical

Katherine Bottoms - Heathers: The Musical - Out Of The Box Theatre

Outstanding Performance in a Play

Jeremy Scharf - The Death of Kings - Naked Shakes

Outstanding Performance in a youth/high school production

Sofia Ross - Grand Duchy - Dos Pueblos Theatre Company

Star on the Rise

Zach Macias - Venus - UCSB Department of Theater and Dance

You Don't See Me Award (ADs, SMs ASMs, TDs, Crew, PR, etc)

KC Buller UCSB Department of Theater and Dance

Youth/Student Theatre Program of the year

Dos Pueblos Theatre Company

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

