2016 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards Winners Announced - Abby Mueller, Cody Jamison Strand and More!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Charlotte winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Musical (local)

Rixey Terry - Saturday Night Fever - Theatre Charlotte

Best Actor in a Play Comedy (local)

Patrick Daley - Peter and the Starcatcher - Little Theater of Gastonia

Best Actor in a Play Drama (local)

Durand Bivens - A Change Is Gonna Come - Performing Arts and Literary Society

Best Actor--Play or Musical (touring)

Cody Jamison Strand - The Book of Mormon - Belk Theater

Best Actress - Play or Musical (touring)

Abby Mueller - Beautiful - Belk Theater

Best Actress in a Musical (local)

Susannah Upchurch - Saturday Night Fever - Theatre Charlotte

Best Actress in a Play Comedy (local)

Lauren Pace - Peter and the Starcatcher - Little Theater of Gastonia

Best Actress in a Play Drama (local)

Cassandra O'Neal - A Change Is Gonna Come - Performing Arts and Literary Society

Best Choreographer (local)

Lisa Blanton - Saturday Night Fever - Theatre Charlotte

Best Costumes Design (local)

Carol Taylor and team - Peter and the Starcatcher - Little Theater of Gastonia

Best Director for Musical (local)

Ron Law - Saturday Night Fever - Theatre Charlotte

Best Director for Play (local)

Vickie L. Evans - A Change Is Gonna Come - Performing Arts and Literary Society

Best Lighting Design (local)

Gordon Olson - Saturday Night Fever - Theatre Charlotte

Best Music Director, Play or Musical (local)

James Schmitt - Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash - Little Theater of Gastonia

Best Musical (local)

Saturday Night Fever - Theatre Charlotte

Best Play (local)

A Change Is Gonna Come - Performing Arts and Literary Society

Best Production--Play or Musical (touring)

The Book of Mormon - Belk Theater

Best Set Design (local)

Chris Timmons - The Addams Family - Theatre Charlotte

Best Sound Design, Play or Musical (local)

Erik Christensen - Saturday Night Fever - Theatre Charlotte

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

