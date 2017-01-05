2016 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards Winners Announced - Yianni Perahortis, Erin Cangelose and More!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Kansas City winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Musical

Yianni Perahortis - Sweeney Todd - Culture House

Best Actor in a Play

Michael Moore - A Midsummer Night's Dream - The Culture House

Best Actress in a Musical

Erin Cangelose - Footloose - Stage Right Performing Arts

Best Actress in a Play

Anjali Bhimani - Roof of the World - Kansas City Repertory Theatre

Best Costume Design of a Play or Musical

Julia Ras - Mary Poppins - The White Theatre

Best Direction of a Musical

Amy Sander - Sweeney Todd - Culture House

Best Direction of a Play

Mark Hamilton - The Elephant Man - The Barn Players

Best Lighting Design of a Play or Musical

Justin Dudzik - High School Musical - Immeasurable Productions

Best Production of a Musical

Footloose - Stage Right Performing Arts

Best Production of a Play

Mary Poppins - White Theatre

Best Sound Design of a Play or Musical

Neema Rafizadeh - Grease - Immeasurable Productions

Outstanding Ensemble Cast of a Play or Musical

Footloose - Stage Right Performing Arts

Outstanding Theater of the Year in the Kansas City Region

Stage Right Performing Arts

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

Related Articles