2016 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards Winners Announced - Yianni Perahortis, Erin Cangelose and More!
Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Kansas City winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!
Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.
And the winners are....
Best Actor in a Musical
Yianni Perahortis - Sweeney Todd - Culture House
Best Actor in a Play
Michael Moore - A Midsummer Night's Dream - The Culture House
Best Actress in a Musical
Erin Cangelose - Footloose - Stage Right Performing Arts
Best Actress in a Play
Anjali Bhimani - Roof of the World - Kansas City Repertory Theatre
Best Costume Design of a Play or Musical
Julia Ras - Mary Poppins - The White Theatre
Best Direction of a Musical
Amy Sander - Sweeney Todd - Culture House
Best Direction of a Play
Mark Hamilton - The Elephant Man - The Barn Players
Best Lighting Design of a Play or Musical
Justin Dudzik - High School Musical - Immeasurable Productions
Best Production of a Musical
Footloose - Stage Right Performing Arts
Best Production of a Play
Mary Poppins - White Theatre
Best Sound Design of a Play or Musical
Neema Rafizadeh - Grease - Immeasurable Productions
Outstanding Ensemble Cast of a Play or Musical
Footloose - Stage Right Performing Arts
Outstanding Theater of the Year in the Kansas City Region
Stage Right Performing Arts
