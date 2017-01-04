2016 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards Winners Announced - Bill Nolte Wins in Two Categories; MSMT Sweeps Awards for Second Year in a Row!
Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Maine winners! Special congrats to Maine State Music Theatre who swept the awards for the second year in a row! Competition was high with the nominees representing a fine cross-section of Maine theatre, both Equity and non-Equity, large and small.
Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!
Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.
And the winners are....
Best (Local) Debut
Bill Nolte - Fiddler on the Roof - Maine State Music Theatre
Best Actor in a Musical
Bill Nolte - Fiddler on the Roof - Maine State Music Theatre
Best Actor in a Play
Cullen Burke - The Crucible - Portland Players
Best Actress in a Musical
Charis Leos - The Irish and How They Got That Way - Maine State Music Theatre & Portland Stage
Best Actress in a Play
Grace Fosler - The Crucible - Portland Players
Best Choreographer
Marc Robin - Evita, Ghost, The Irish and How They Got That Way - Maine State Music Theatre/MSMT & Portland Stage
Best Costume Design (play or musical)
Jeff Hendry - Mamma Mia! - Maine State Music Theatre
Best Dance Performance in a Musical
Fiddler Ensemble/Bottle Dancers - Fiddler on the Roof - Maine State Music Theatre
Best Director of a Musical
Marc Robin - Evita, Ghost, The Irih and How They Got That Way - Maine State Music Theatre/ Maine State Music Theatre & & Portland Stage
Best Director of a Play
Michael Donovan - The Crucible - Portland Players
Best Ensemble Performance (play or musical)
Next to Normal - Biddeford City Theater
Best Lighting &/or Sound Design (play or musical)
Paul Black(lighting) - Ghost the Musical, Mamma Mia! - Maine State Music Theatre
Best Musical
Mama Mia! - Maine State Music Theatre
Best Play ( not musical)
The Crucible - Portland Players
Best Set Design (play or musical)
Michael Schweikardt - Fiddler on the Roof - Maine State Music Theatre
Best Vocal Performance in a Musical
Curt Dale Clark - The Irish and How They Got That Way - Maine State Music Theatre and Portland Stage
BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.
Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."
In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."