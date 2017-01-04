2016 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards Winners Announced - Bill Nolte Wins in Two Categories; MSMT Sweeps Awards for Second Year in a Row!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Maine winners! Special congrats to Maine State Music Theatre who swept the awards for the second year in a row! Competition was high with the nominees representing a fine cross-section of Maine theatre, both Equity and non-Equity, large and small.

Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

And the winners are....

Best (Local) Debut

Bill Nolte - Fiddler on the Roof - Maine State Music Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical

Bill Nolte - Fiddler on the Roof - Maine State Music Theatre

Best Actor in a Play

Cullen Burke - The Crucible - Portland Players

Best Actress in a Musical

Charis Leos - The Irish and How They Got That Way - Maine State Music Theatre & Portland Stage

Best Actress in a Play

Grace Fosler - The Crucible - Portland Players

Best Choreographer

Marc Robin - Evita, Ghost, The Irish and How They Got That Way - Maine State Music Theatre/MSMT & Portland Stage

Best Costume Design (play or musical)

Jeff Hendry - Mamma Mia! - Maine State Music Theatre

Best Dance Performance in a Musical

Fiddler Ensemble/Bottle Dancers - Fiddler on the Roof - Maine State Music Theatre

Best Director of a Musical

Marc Robin - Evita, Ghost, The Irih and How They Got That Way - Maine State Music Theatre/ Maine State Music Theatre & & Portland Stage

Best Director of a Play

Michael Donovan - The Crucible - Portland Players

Best Ensemble Performance (play or musical)

Next to Normal - Biddeford City Theater

Best Lighting &/or Sound Design (play or musical)

Paul Black(lighting) - Ghost the Musical, Mamma Mia! - Maine State Music Theatre

Best Musical

Mama Mia! - Maine State Music Theatre

Best Play ( not musical)

The Crucible - Portland Players

Best Set Design (play or musical)

Michael Schweikardt - Fiddler on the Roof - Maine State Music Theatre

Best Vocal Performance in a Musical

Curt Dale Clark - The Irish and How They Got That Way - Maine State Music Theatre and Portland Stage

