2016 BroadwayWorld Central PA Awards Winners Announced - Christopher Quigley, Cynthia Charles and More!
Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Central NY winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!
Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.
And the winners are....
Best Actor in a Musical
Christopher Quigley - White Christmas - York Little Theatre
Best Actor in a Play
Dan Deal - Sherlock Holmes: The Detective & The Doctor - Servant Stage Company
Best Actor Under 25
Jamie Martin Mann - Billy Elliot - Fulton Theatre
Best Actress in a Musical
Ashley & Nicole Dziursinski - Side Show - Belmont Theater
Best Actress in a Play
Cynthia Charles - Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike - Ephrata Performing Arts Center
Best Actress Under 25
Amani Weary - School of Rock - Belmont Theatre
Best Children's Show
School of Rock - Belmont Theatre
Best Choreographer
Adam Pelty - Billy Elliot - Fulton Theatre
Best Costume Design
Robin L. McGee - Billy Elliot - Fulton Theatre
Best Director for a Musical
Aaron Dalton - Side Show - Belmont Theatre
Best Director for a Play
Michael Swanson - Glengarry Glen Ross - Ephrata Performing Arts Center
Best Ensemble Performance in a musical
Sister Act - Fulton Theatre
Best Ensemble Performance in a play
One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest - York Little Theatre
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Cal Weary - Side Show - Belmont Theatre
Best Featured Actor in A Play
Jeff Gilbert - Julius Caesar - OrangeMite Shakespeare Company
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Sophia Echevarria - Big Fish - Prima Theatre
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Elizabeth Pattey - The Heiress - Ephrata Performing Arts Center
Best Lighting Design
Jeff Cusano - American Idiot - Ephrata Performing Arts Center
Best Musical
Side Show - Belmont Theatre
Best Musical Direction
Nick Werner - Hairspray - Carlisle Theatre Company
Best Play
Other Desert Cities - Fulton Theatre
Best Set Design
Rene Staub - The King and I - Belmont Theatre
Best Sound Design
Jacob Mishler - Ghost - Fulton Theatre
Best Touring Musical
Matlida - Hershey Theatre
BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.
Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."
In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."