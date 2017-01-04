2016 BroadwayWorld Central PA Awards Winners Announced - Christopher Quigley, Cynthia Charles and More!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Central NY winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Musical

Christopher Quigley - White Christmas - York Little Theatre

Best Actor in a Play

Dan Deal - Sherlock Holmes: The Detective & The Doctor - Servant Stage Company

Best Actor Under 25

Jamie Martin Mann - Billy Elliot - Fulton Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical

Ashley & Nicole Dziursinski - Side Show - Belmont Theater

Best Actress in a Play

Cynthia Charles - Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Actress Under 25

Amani Weary - School of Rock - Belmont Theatre

Best Children's Show

School of Rock - Belmont Theatre

Best Choreographer

Adam Pelty - Billy Elliot - Fulton Theatre

Best Costume Design

Robin L. McGee - Billy Elliot - Fulton Theatre

Best Director for a Musical

Aaron Dalton - Side Show - Belmont Theatre

Best Director for a Play

Michael Swanson - Glengarry Glen Ross - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Ensemble Performance in a musical

Sister Act - Fulton Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance in a play

One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest - York Little Theatre

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Cal Weary - Side Show - Belmont Theatre

Best Featured Actor in A Play

Jeff Gilbert - Julius Caesar - OrangeMite Shakespeare Company

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Sophia Echevarria - Big Fish - Prima Theatre

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Elizabeth Pattey - The Heiress - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Lighting Design

Jeff Cusano - American Idiot - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Musical

Side Show - Belmont Theatre

Best Musical Direction

Nick Werner - Hairspray - Carlisle Theatre Company

Best Play

Other Desert Cities - Fulton Theatre

Best Set Design

Rene Staub - The King and I - Belmont Theatre

Best Sound Design

Jacob Mishler - Ghost - Fulton Theatre

Best Touring Musical

Matlida - Hershey Theatre

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

