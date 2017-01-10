2016 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards Winners Announced - A CHORUS LINE at Stratford Festival Wins Big!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Toronto winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Cabaret Performance or Solo Concert (Male or Female)

Ryan G. Hinds - #KanderAndEbb - Buddies in Bad Times

Best Community Theatre

Scarborough Music Theatre

Best Community Theatre Production

The Addams Family - Alexander Showcase Theatre

Best Direction of a Musical (Equity)

Donna Feore - A Chorus Line - Stratford Festival

Best Direction of a Play (Equity)

Antoni Cimolino - Macbeth - Stratford Festival

Best Ensemble Cast (Equity)

A Chorus Line - Stratford Festival

Best Fringe Festival Production (Musical)

Romeo and Juliet Chainsaw Massacre - Bain & Bernard Comedy

Best Fringe Festival Production (Play)

Dance Animal - Tarragon

Best Independent Theatre Production

Love with Leila - Factory Theatre

Best Leading Actor (Musical - Equity)

Dan Chameroy - Matilda - Mirvish

Best Leading Actor (Play - Equity)

Ian Lake - Macbeth - Stratford Festival

Best Leading Actress (Musical - Equity)

Hannah Levinson, Jamie MacLean, and Jenna Weir - Matilda - Mirvish Productions

Best Leading Actress (Play - Equity)

Sara Farb - The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe - Stratford Festival

Best Musical (Equity)

A Chorus Line - Stratford Festival

Best Musical (Professional/Non-Equity)

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Lower Ossington Theatre

Best Non-Equity/Professional Theatre

Lower Ossington Theatre

Best Original Choreography (Equity)

Donna Feore - A Chorus Line - Stratford Festival

Best Original Costume Design (Equity)

Michael Gianfrancesco - A Chorus Line - Stratford Festival

Best Original Lighting Design (Equity)

Michael Walton - A Chorus Line - Stratford Festival

Best Original Set Design (Equity)

Michael Gianfrancesco - A Chorus Line - Stratford Festival

Best Original Sound Design (Equity)

Peter McBoyle - A Chorus Line - Stratford Festival

Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role (Musical - Equity)

Julia McLellan - A Chorus Line - Stratford Festival

Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role (Play - Equity)

Trish Lindstrom - As You Like It - Stratford Festival

Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role (Musical - Equity)

Colton Curtis - A Chorus Line - Stratford Festival

Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role (Play - Equity)

Mike Nadajewski - The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe - Stratford Festival

Best Play (Equity)

Macbeth - Stratford Festival

Best Professional Theatre

Mirvish

Best Understudy (Equity)

Melanie McInenly - A Chorus Line - Stratford Festival

Fringe Festival Breakout Performance (Female)

Kat Letwin - Dance Animal - Tarragon Theatre

Fringe Festival Breakout Performance (Male)

Seth Drabinsky - Pirate Queen of the Stars - Annex Theatre

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

Related Articles