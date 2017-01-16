2016 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards Winners Announced - Sean Watkinson, Ashtyn Hutchings and More!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Tallahassee winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Choreography of a Musical

Kate Watson Gelabert - A Chorus Line - School of Theatre at FSU

Best Costume Design

Min Jae Kim - The Garden of Rikki Tikki Tavi - School of Theatre at FSU

Best Dancer

Ana Belén Croston - West Side Story - Theatre Tallahassee

Best Direction

Michael Hayden - Twelfth Night - School of Theatre at FSU

Best Featured Vocalist

Angel Lozada - A Chorus Line - School of Theatre at FSU

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Sean Watkinson - Legally Blonde - School of Theatre at FSU

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Shane Howell - The Disposal - School of Theatre at FSU

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Ashtyn Hutchings - Legally Blonde - School of Theatre at FSU

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Cara Clough - Hedda Gabler - School of Theatre at FSU

Best Lighting Design

Russell Sandifer - A Chorus Line - School of Theatre at FSU

Best Musical

A Chorus Line - School of Theatre at FSU

Best Musical Direction

Brad Betros - City of Light - New Horizons: Original Works Festival

Best Orchestra in a Musical Production

Judy Arthur - West Side Story - Theatre Tallahasse

Best Original Script

Danielle Wirsansky - City of Light - New Horizons: Original Works Festival

Best Play

Twelfth Night - School of Theatre at FSU

Best Props

Ashleigh Littlefield & Michael Pritchard - West Side Story - Theatre Tallahassee

Best Set Design

Jason Strom - Twelfth Night - School of Theatre at FSU

Best Stage Manager

Brian Gamel - A Chorus Line - School of Theatre at FSU

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Trevor Schmidt - A Chorus Line - School of Theatre at FSU

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Alec Ruiz - Twelfth Night - School of Theatre at FSU

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Lily Kaufmann - Legally Blonde - School of Theatre at FSU

Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Samantha Rose Algaze - Agnes of God - Theatre Tallahassee

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

