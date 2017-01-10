2016 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards Winners Announced - Andrew Wade, Phoebe Jacobs, Peter Schuyler and More!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Portland winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Local editor, Krista Garver says, "We're thrilled to announce the winners of Portland's Second Regional BroadwayWorld Awards! Congratulations to everyone who was nominated, and thank you to everyone who voted. Here's to another fabulous year of local theatre!"

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Musical

Andrew Wade - West Side Story - Broadway Rose Theatre Company

Best Actor in a Play

Eric St. Cyr - The Graduate - Bag&Baggage Productions

Best Actress in a Musical

Phoebe Jacobs - The Wizard of Oz - Grand Theater/ Enlightened Theatrics

Best Actress in a Play

Elizabeth Parker - Richard III - Post5 Theatre

Best Costume Design

Carrie Anne Huneycutt - Desdemona - Post5 Theatre

Best Director of a Musical

Vincenzo Meduri - The Wizard of Oz - Grand Theater/ Enlightened Theatrics

Best Director of a Play

Patrick Walsh - Richard III - Post5 Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical

The Wizard of Oz - Grand Theater/ Enlightened Theatrics

Best Ensemble Performance in a Play

Moby Dick, Rehearsed - Bag&Baggage Productions

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Kyle Jack - The Wizard of Oz - Grand Theater/ Enlightened Theatrics

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Peter Schuyler - Moby Dick, Rehearsed - Bag&Baggage Productions

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Cassi Q. Kohl - The Wizard of Oz - Grand Theater/ Enlightened Theatrics

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Isabella Buckner - Richard III - Post5 Theatre

Best Lighting Design

Mark LaPierre - The Wizard of Oz - Grand Theater/ Enlightened Theatrics

Best Musical

The Wizard of Oz - Grand Theater/ Enlightened Theatrics

Best Musical Direction

Dan Gibson - The Wizard of Oz - Grand Theater/ Enlightened Theatrics

Best Play

Richard III - Post5 Theatre

Best Set Design

Megan Wilkerson - Moby Dick, Rehearsed - Bag&Baggage Productions

Best Sound Design

Brian Moen - West Side Story - Broadway Rose Theatre Company

