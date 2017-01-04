2016 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards Winners Announced - Tony Oriente, Jamie Ditzel and More!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Delaware winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Sava Cook - Chitty Chitty Bang Bang - Possum Point Players

Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Tony Oriente - The Secret Garden - The Candlelight Theatre

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)

Bob Hoffer - The Laramie Project - Clear Space Theatre Company

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)

David Button - DEATHTRAP - Clear Space Theatre Company

Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Kerinne Walls - Chitty Chitty Bang Bang - Possum Point Players

Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Jamie Ditzel - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Clear Space Theatre Company

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)

Lisa Condon - A Tiny Little Secret - Bethany Area Repertory Theater (BART)

Best Actress in a Play (Professional)

Susan Dewey - Arsenic and Old Lace - The Candlelight Theatre

Best Choreography (Non-Professional)

Brooke Mitchell - Chitty Chitty Bang Bang - Possum Point Players

Best Choreography (Professional)

Jodi Anderson - The Music Man - The Candlelight Theatre

Best Community Theater Company

Possum Point Players

Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)

Lorraine Steinhoff - Chitty Chitty Bang Bang - Possum Point Players

Best Costume Design (Professional)

Dewey Oriente & Tony Oriente - The Secret Garden - The Candlelight Theatre

Best Delaware Playwright

Scott Mason - Dame Edna - Chapel Street Players

Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)

Devon Lynch - Chitty Chitty Bang Bang - Possum Point Players

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)

Bob Kelly - Secret Garden - Candlelight Theatre

Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)

Patti Gatto - Twelve Angry Men - Kent County Theater Guild

Best Director of a Play (Professional)

Tom Tetti - Arsenic and Old lace - The Candlelight Theatre

Best Lighting Design (Non-Professional)

Logan Lynch - Chitty Chitty Bang Bang - Possum Point Players

Best Lighting Design (Professional)

BrenDan Smith - Priscilla Queen of the Desert - Clear Space Theatre Company

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang - Possum Point Players

Best Musical (Professional)

The Secret Garden - The Candlelight Theatre

Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)

Stacey Hartman - Chitty Chitty Bang Bang - Possum Point Players

Best Musical Director (Professional)

Lindsay Mauck - The Music Man - The Candlelight Theatre

Best Play (Non-Professional)

Picnic - Chapel Street Players

Best Play (Professional)

Arsenic and Old Lace - The Candlelight Theatre

Best Play (Student/School Production)

Little Shop of Horrors - Sussex Techinical High School

Best Professional Theater Company

Clear Space Theatre Company

Best Set Design (Non-Professional)

Logan Lynch - Chitty Chitty Bang Bang - Possum Point Players

Best Set Design (Professional)

Jeff Reim - The Secret Garden - The Candlelight Theatre

Best Sound Design (Non-Professional)

Logan Lynch / Mia Moshier - Chitty Chitty Bang Bang - Possum Point Players

Best Sound Design (Professional)

Dennis Mahoney - The Secret Garden - The Candlelight Theatre

Best Touring Production

Pillow Plays - Wilmington Drama League

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

