2016 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards Winners Announced - Judy McLane, Hunter Foster, Dirk Lumbard and More!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Raleigh winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)

John Arthur Greene - Grease - North Carolina Theatre

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)

David Henderson - Hamlet - Honest Pint Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Judy McLane - The Light in the Piazza - Theatre Raleigh

Best Actress in a Play (Professional)

Kate Goehring - Wit - North Carolina Theatre

Best Choreography (Professional)

Jennifer Cody - Grease - North Carolina Theatre

Best Costume Design (Professional)

LeGrande Smith - The Light in the PIazza - Theatre Raleigh

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)

Hunter Foster - Grease - North Carolina Theatre

Best Director of a Play (Professional)

Kate Galvin - Wit - North Carolina Theatre

Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Ian Fairlee - Million Dollar Quartet - Theatre Raleigh

Best Featured Actor in a Play (Professional)

Dirk Lumbard - Wit - North Carolina Theatre

Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Hilary Maiberger - The Light in the Piazza - Theatre Raleigh

Best Featured Actress in a Play (Professional)

Daisy Eagan - Wit - North Carolina Theatre

Best Lighting Design (Professional)

Charlie Morrison - Mary Poppins - North Carolina Theatre

Best Local Production (play or musical)

Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - North Carolina Theatre Conservatory

Best Musical (Professional)

The Light in the Piazza - Theatre Raleigh

Best Musical Director (Professional)

Julie Bradley - The Light in the Piazza - Theatre Raleigh

Best Play (Professional)

Wit - North Carolina Theatre

Best Scenic Design (Professional)

Timothy R. Mackabee - Mary Poppins - North Carolina Theatre

Best Sound Design (Professional)

Eric Collins - The Mystery of Edwin Drood - Theatre Raleigh

Best Touring Production

The Book of Mormon - Durham Performing Arts Center

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

