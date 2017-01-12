2016 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards Winners Announced - Vincent Ortega, Phylicia Mason Win 2!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Palm Springs winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Hunter LaSalle - In The Heights - Musical Theatre University

Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Vincent Ortega - In The Heights - Musical Theatre University

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)

Ron Hubler - Suicide Dogs - Dezart Performs

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)

Vincent Ortega - Peter And The Starctacher - Musical Theatre University

Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Chelsey Clime 'Victoria' - Victor/Victoria - McCallum Theater

Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Candida Orosco - In The Heights - Musical Theatre University

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)

Phylicia Mason - Steel Magnolias - Desert Theatreworks

Best Actress in a Play (Professional)

Phylicia Mason - COCK - Desert Rose Playhouse

Best Choreography (Non-Professional)

Se Layne - Cats - Palm Canyon Theatre

Best Choreography (Professional)

Randy Slovacek - Victor/Victoria - McCallum Theater

Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)

Emily Ramirez - A Christmas Carol - Desert Theatreworks

Best Costume Design (Professional)

Peter Mins - The Addams Family - Palm Canyon Theatre

Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)

Steve Fischer - Anything Goes - Palm Canyon Theatre

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)

Randy Slovacek - Victor/Victoria - McCallum Theater

Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)

Lance Phillips-Martinez - Steel Magnolias - Desert Theatreworks

Best Director of a Play (Professional)

Mchael Shaw - Suiide Dogs - Dezart Performs

Best High School Musical

Anything Goes - Rancho Mirage High School

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

Victor Victoria - College Of The Desert

Best Musical (Professional)

A Class Act - Coachella Valley Repertory

Best Musical Director (Professional)

Constance Gordy - In The Heights - Musical Theatre University

Best New Work

Happy Hour - Coachella Valley Repertory

Best Play (Non-Professional)

Steel Magnolias - Desert Theatreworks

Best Play (Professional)

Happy Hour - Coachella Valley Repertory

Best Scenic Design (Non Professional)

Bruce Weber - Other Desert Cities - Desert Theatreworks

Best Scenic Design (Professional)

Thomas L Valach - The Outgoing Tide - Dezart Performs

Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)

Moira Wilke - In The Hieghts - Musical Theatre University

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

Related Articles