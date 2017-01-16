2016 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards Winners Announced - The Media TheatreÂ Wins Big With BILLY ELLIOT and TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Philadelphia winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

JD Triolo - Billy Ellliot - The Media Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical

Gunar Daniels - Billy Elliot - The Media Theatre

Best Actor in a Play

Bob Stineman - To Kill A Mockingbird - The Media Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical

Elisa Matthews - Bridges of Madison County - The Media Theatre

Best Actress in a Play

Jolie Jaffe - To Kill A Mockingbird - The Media Theatre

Best Choreography

Dann Dunn - The Pirates of Penzance - Mauckingbird Theatre Company

Best Costume Design

Julia Poisez - Nice Work If You Can Get It - Upper Darby Summer Stage

Best Director/Musical

Geoffrey Goldberg - Billy Elliot - The Media Theatre

Best Director/Play

Jesse Cline - To Kill A Mockingbird - The Media Theatre

Best Ensemble/Musical

Billy Elliot - The Media Theatre

Best Ensemble/Play

To Kill A Mockingbird - The Media Theatre

Best Lighting Design

Peter Cavanagh - Hairspray - Players Club of Swarthmore

Best Music Direction

Gina Giachero - Nice Work If You CAn Get it - Upper Darby Summer Stage

Best Musical

Billy Elliot - The Media Theatre

Best New Work

Peter Pan And Wendy: A New Musical - The Media Theatre

Best Play

To Kill A Mockingbird - The Media Theatre

Best Production by a Local Theater (Non-Equity)

Hairspray - Players Club of Swarthmnore

Best Set Design

Stephen Wiseley - Hairspray - Players Club of Swarthmore

Best Sound Design

Davida Weiller Stone - Hairspray - Players Club of Swarthmore

Best Special Event

Kelly Briggs-Broadway & Beyond - The Media Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Kelly Briggs - To Kill A Mockingbird - The Media Theatre

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Susan Wefel - Billy Elliot - The Media Theatre

Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Megan Rucidlo - To Kill A Mockingbird - The Media Theatre

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

