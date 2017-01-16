2016 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards Winners Announced - The Media TheatreÂ Wins Big With BILLY ELLIOT and TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD!
Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Philadelphia winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!
Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.
And the winners are....
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
JD Triolo - Billy Ellliot - The Media Theatre
Best Actor in a Musical
Gunar Daniels - Billy Elliot - The Media Theatre
Best Actor in a Play
Bob Stineman - To Kill A Mockingbird - The Media Theatre
Best Actress in a Musical
Elisa Matthews - Bridges of Madison County - The Media Theatre
Best Actress in a Play
Jolie Jaffe - To Kill A Mockingbird - The Media Theatre
Best Choreography
Dann Dunn - The Pirates of Penzance - Mauckingbird Theatre Company
Best Costume Design
Julia Poisez - Nice Work If You Can Get It - Upper Darby Summer Stage
Best Director/Musical
Geoffrey Goldberg - Billy Elliot - The Media Theatre
Best Director/Play
Jesse Cline - To Kill A Mockingbird - The Media Theatre
Best Ensemble/Musical
Billy Elliot - The Media Theatre
Best Ensemble/Play
To Kill A Mockingbird - The Media Theatre
Best Lighting Design
Peter Cavanagh - Hairspray - Players Club of Swarthmore
Best Music Direction
Gina Giachero - Nice Work If You CAn Get it - Upper Darby Summer Stage
Best Musical
Billy Elliot - The Media Theatre
Best New Work
Peter Pan And Wendy: A New Musical - The Media Theatre
Best Play
To Kill A Mockingbird - The Media Theatre
Best Production by a Local Theater (Non-Equity)
Hairspray - Players Club of Swarthmnore
Best Set Design
Stephen Wiseley - Hairspray - Players Club of Swarthmore
Best Sound Design
Davida Weiller Stone - Hairspray - Players Club of Swarthmore
Best Special Event
Kelly Briggs-Broadway & Beyond - The Media Theatre
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Kelly Briggs - To Kill A Mockingbird - The Media Theatre
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Susan Wefel - Billy Elliot - The Media Theatre
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Megan Rucidlo - To Kill A Mockingbird - The Media Theatre
BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.
Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."
In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."